Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 13th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 13.

The Celtics are having an incredible season, despite reports of unrest between players early on. They swept heavy favorites, the Brooklyn Nets, in the first round before eliminating defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in the second.

Boston then got the better of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in seven games. They will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up big.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have had a smooth sailing in the postseason thus far. They beat the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round before Steph Curry and Jordan Poole helped beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. The Warriors then overcame the Dallas Mavericks to make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

This game is crucial for both sides as the winners of Game 5 will be just one win away from being crowned champions.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The only absentee for the Warriors is James Wiseman as the center continues to be out due to a knee injury. He has been plagued by this injury all season long and isn't expected to return until next season.

Player Status Reason James Wiseman Out Knee

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Unlike the Warriors, the Celtics have only one player listed as questionable - Robert Williams III - due to knee soreness. The center has struggled with injuries throughout this postseason but is expected to play in Game 5.

Player Status Reason Robert Williams III Questionable Knee

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - June 13th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors -160 U 212 -3.5 Boston Celtics +140 O 212 +3.5

The Warriors enter this game as the favorites as they are expected to put up a big performance and keep the momentum rolling from Game 4. However, the Celtics pose a much superior defense and have been the best traveling side in the postseason this year.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won Games 1 and 3.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is averaging 1.6 blocks per game in this series. Steph Curry is shooting 50% from the field in this series. The Warriors won Games 2 and 4 in this series.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the starting guards, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could be the forwards. Robert Williams III or Daniel Theis will likely start at center.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson should feature in the backcourt, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Kevon Looney should be the center.

Steph Curry is averaging 34.3 PPG in this series. Curry is shooting 49% from the perimeter in this series. Jayson Tatum is averaging 29.5 PPG in this series.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

