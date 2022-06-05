Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 5th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night as they seek to level the series at one apiece.

The Celtics are having an incredible season, despite reports of unrest between players early on. They swept heavy favorites, Brooklyn Nets, 4-0, in the first round before dumping out defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in the next. The Celts then got the better of the Miami Heat in seven games. They will bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up big once again.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have had a smooth sailing in the postseason thus far. They beat the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round before Steph Curry and Jordan Poole helped beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. The Warriors then overcame Dallas Mavericks to make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Andre Iguodola and James Wiseman continue to be absent from the traveling team. Gary Payton II is listed as questionable due to an elbow injury he picked up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Otto Porter Jr. has been listed as questionable due to soreness in his foot.

Player Status Reason Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Foot James Wiseman Out Knee Gary Payton II Questionable Elbow Andre Iguodala Out Back

Story continues below ad

Boston Celtics Injury

Unlike the Warriors, the Celtics have only one player listed as questionable - Robert Williams III - due to knee soreness. The center has struggled with injuries throughout this postseason.

Player Status Reason Robert Williams III Questionable Knee

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - June 5th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors -180 U 215.5 -4 Boston Celtics +155 O 215.5 +4

Story continues below ad

The Warriors enter this game as the favorites, as they are expected to respond strongly after losing Game 1. Despite the Celtics possessing a robust defense, the Warriors have the sharpshooting prowess to put up some serious offensive numbers.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.

Click here to place a bet on this game going into overtime.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Steph Curry averaged 28 PPG against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors lost Game 1 of this series.

Click here to bet on this matchup between the Celtics and the Warriors.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Story continues below ad

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the starting guards, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could be the forwards. Robert Williams III or Daniel Theis will likely start at center.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole should feature in the backcourt, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green should be the center.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Steph & Klay have the first and second most made threes in NBA postseason history Splash Brothers. History makers.Steph & Klay have the first and second most made threes in NBA postseason history Splash Brothers. History makers.Steph & Klay have the first and second most made threes in NBA postseason history 💦 https://t.co/WUMPZIu4NB

Story continues below ad

Steph Curry dropped 34 points in Game 1. Curry is shooting 39% from the perimeter in the postseason this year. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.2 PPG in the postseason this year.

Click here to bet on Steph Curry scoring over 30 points in this game.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far