Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 5th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night as they seek to level the series at one apiece.
The Celtics are having an incredible season, despite reports of unrest between players early on. They swept heavy favorites, Brooklyn Nets, 4-0, in the first round before dumping out defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in the next. The Celts then got the better of the Miami Heat in seven games. They will bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up big once again.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have had a smooth sailing in the postseason thus far. They beat the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round before Steph Curry and Jordan Poole helped beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. The Warriors then overcame Dallas Mavericks to make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Andre Iguodola and James Wiseman continue to be absent from the traveling team. Gary Payton II is listed as questionable due to an elbow injury he picked up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Otto Porter Jr. has been listed as questionable due to soreness in his foot.
Boston Celtics Injury
Unlike the Warriors, the Celtics have only one player listed as questionable - Robert Williams III - due to knee soreness. The center has struggled with injuries throughout this postseason.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - June 5th, 2022
The Warriors enter this game as the favorites, as they are expected to respond strongly after losing Game 1. Despite the Celtics possessing a robust defense, the Warriors have the sharpshooting prowess to put up some serious offensive numbers.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG.
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG.
- The Celtics won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.
Golden State Warriors
- The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
- Steph Curry averaged 28 PPG against the Denver Nuggets.
- The Warriors lost Game 1 of this series.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the starting guards, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could be the forwards. Robert Williams III or Daniel Theis will likely start at center.
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry and Jordan Poole should feature in the backcourt, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green should be the center.
- Steph Curry dropped 34 points in Game 1.
- Curry is shooting 39% from the perimeter in the postseason this year.
- Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.2 PPG in the postseason this year.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5
Boston Celtics
Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.