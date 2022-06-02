Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - June 2nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics at Chase Center in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The Celtics played an outstanding series against the Miami Heat, which went down to Game 7, despite Ime Udoka’s unit securing a 3-2 series lead. However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown got the job done on the road, dropping a combined 50 points in Game 7.

The Warriors, on the other hand, took care of the business against the Dallas Mavericks in five games, giving themselves ample time to rest up. Steph Curry led his team in scoring and playmaking, averaging 23.8 points and 7.4 assists. He also earned the first-ever Earvin Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award.

Jayson Tatum stood out as the top contributor for the Celtics against the Heat, averaging 25 points and 8.3 rebounds. His efforts earned him the inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are likely to be the leaders of their respective teams in the finals. Both teams are chasing the same goal, but it will have a different meaning for either side.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Coach Ime Udoka huddles the team together on 2022 NBA Finals Media Day

Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the series due to soreness in his left knee. All the other players are available for Ime Udoka’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams Questionable Left knee soreness

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Andrew Wiggins enters the NBA Finals with a high level of expectations

The Warriors will play without the services of James Wiseman, who is out due to a knee injury. Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are all listed as questionable for Game 1.

Player Name Status Reason James Wiseman Out Right knee injury Gary Payton II Questionable Left elbow fracture Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Left foot soreness Andre Iguodala Questionable Left cervical disc injury

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - June 2nd, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 2 +140 O 212.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 3 -165 U 212.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The Warriors are favorites to come out victorious in Game 1 as they will be playing in the presence of their energetic home crowd. Having finished their previous series in five games, they have ample rest and will be active on both ends of the floor. However, the Celtics defense is unlikely to be taken lightly by Steve Kerr.

Odds sourced from Yahoo Sportsbook!.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics are appearing in the NBA Finals after a 12-year drought.

2. The Celtics have averaged 107.1 points in the playoffs so far.

3. The Celtics limited the Warriors to an average of 99.5 in their two regular-season matchups.

Golden State Warriors

1. The Warriors have averaged 114.5 points in the playoffs so far.

2. The Warriors are making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the last decade.

3. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 2.6 offensive rebounds in the playoffs so far.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are expected to start on the backcourt, with support from Jayson Tatum at small forward. Al Horford is likely to start as a power forward, with Daniel Theis stepping in for Robert Williams at the center position.

Boston Celtics

Milwaukee

Miami



Revenge Tour complete. See you in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be the team’s backcourt duo, with the former starting as a point guard. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will fill the forward positions, with Kevon Looney likely to be the starting center.

NBA



The Warriors have had quite the road back to the NBA Finals - From 5 straight Finals trips to now 6 appearances in 8 years.

1. The Celtics have a 5-1 record versus the Warriors since 2019-20.

2. The Warriors have a 6-4 record in the NBA Finals since 2017-18.

3. Jayson Tatum averaged 26.5 points in his previous finals appearance.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Daniel Theis

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Steph Curry | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Draymond Green | Center – Kevon Looney

