Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - June 13th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center. The series is firmly in the balance after a closely contested Game 4.

The Boston Celtics have been fighting inconsistency throughout the postseason, especially at home. However, they have been excellent on the road in the playoffs.

They swept the Brooklyn Nets and managed to win key games on the road against the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. They will be relying on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to deliver in Game 5.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have Steph Curry to thank for. He put up one of his finest performances in the biggest game of the season as he willed his team to victory. This leveled the series for the Warriors as they regained their home court advantage after losing Game 1 at home.

However, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green are yet to play at their best and the Celtics will be wary of that.

Game Details

Game: Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, June 13; 9 PM ET (Tuesday, June 14; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Thompson in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game One

The Warriors came into the postseason fearing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green haven't had much game time together due to injury. However, the Dubs have maintained a next-man-up mentality. Poole excelled after slotting into the starting five, allowing Curry to be eased back into the lineup.

With sharpshooters like Curry, Thompson and Poole, the Warriors have a three-headed monster who is a threat on the half court. With Green running the offense, the Warriors have re-established their championship credentials. They are in a good position to win their fourth championship in eight years.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Boston Celtics Preview

Brown in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game One

After a tough start to their campaign, the Celtics were not expected to make much noise, despite having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. To their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year and look like a completely different team.

The Celtics possess the best defense in the league. Their suffocating defense and elite rim protection makes it difficult for the opposition to score. Boston also poses a threat from the perimeter. They have two bonafide scorers in Brown and Tatum who can turn games around.

Boston Celtics @celtics gotta keep being aggressive gotta keep being aggressive https://t.co/z9Dymabp16

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - June 13th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors -160 U 212 -3.5 Boston Celtics +140 O 212 +3.5

The Warriors enter this game as the favorites as they are expected to put up a big performance and keep the momentum rolling from Game 4. However, the Celtics pose a much superior defense and have been the best traveling side in the postseason this year.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won Games 1 and 3.

Click here to place a bet on this game going into overtime.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is averaging 1.6 blocks per game in this series. Steph Curry is shooting 50% from the field in this series. The Warriors won Games 2 and 4 in this series.

Click here to bet on this matchup between the Celtics and the Warriors.

Celtics vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors go into the next game with good momentum from Game 4. However, the Boston Celtics have been incredible on the road this year. That will boost them as they look to bounce back in Game 5 which could see them win at the Chase Center on Monday night.

Steph Curry is averaging 34.3 PPG in this series. Curry is shooting 49% from the perimeter in this series. Jayson Tatum is averaging 29.5 PPG in this series.

Click here to bet on Steph Curry scoring over 30 points in this game.

Where to watch Celtics vs Warriors game?

You can watch the action unfold on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Game 5? Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics 2 votes so far