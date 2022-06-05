Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - June 5th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, trailing 1-0 in the series.

The Boston Celtics are having an incredible season so far. They swept the Brooklyn Nets 4-0 before beating defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in the second. Riding on the exploits of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celts beat the Miami Heat to make the NBA Finals

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have had a less scenic route to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years. They beat the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round before Steph Curry and Jordan Poole helped beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second. The Warriors then beat the Dallas Mavericks to make the Finals.

Game Details

Game: Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, June 5; 8 PM ET (Monday, June 6; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Thompson in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game One

Story continues below ad

The Warriors came into the postseason with fears that their three key players - Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green - haven't had much game time together due to injury. However, with their next-man-up mentality, Poole has excelled after slotting into the starting five, allowing Curry to be eased back into the lineup.

With sharpshooters like Curry, Thompson and Poole, the Warriors have a three-headed monster who are a threat in the half court. With Green running the offense, the Warriors have re-established their championship credentials and could capture their fourth championship in eight years.

Golden State Warriors @warriors "It's the first time we've been down 0-1. It's the first time for a lot of things with this particular group.



We are here in the Finals for a reason because we figured it out along the way. If we're going to get back in this series, we've got to figure it out again." - SC30 "It's the first time we've been down 0-1. It's the first time for a lot of things with this particular group. We are here in the Finals for a reason because we figured it out along the way. If we're going to get back in this series, we've got to figure it out again." - SC30 https://t.co/srLP49akfm

Story continues below ad

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Boston Celtics Preview

Brown in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game One

After a tough start to their campaign, the Celtics were not expected to make much noise, despite having Tatum and Brown. However, to their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year and look like a completely different team.

Story continues below ad

The Celtics possess the best defense in the league. Their suffocating defense and elite rim protection makes it difficult for the opposition to score. Boston also poses a threat from the perimeter and have two bonafide scorers in Brown and Tatum who can turn games around in an instant.

Boston Celtics @celtics 🏽 the birthday boy brought his best in Game 1 the birthday boy brought his best in Game 1 💪🏽 https://t.co/A234zTNeny

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Story continues below ad

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - June 5th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors -180 U 215.5 -4 Boston Celtics +155 O 215.5 +4

The Warriors enter this game as the favorites as they are expected to put up a big performance after losing Game 1. Despite the Celtics posing much superior defense, the Warriors have the sharpshooting abilities to put up some serious offensive numbers.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Story continues below ad

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.

Click here to place a bet on this game going into overtime.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Steph Curry averaged 28 PPG against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors lost Game 1 of this series.

Click here to bet on this matchup between the Celtics and the Warriors.

Celtics vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are expected to make a resounding comeback in Game 2 after dropping the first game. However, the Celtics possess the defense and the firepower from the perimeter to win on the road and build on their series lead.

Steph Curry dropped 34 points in Game 1. Curry is shooting 39% from the perimeter in the postseason this year. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.2 PPG in the postseason this year.

Story continues below ad

Click here to bet on Steph Curry scoring over 30 points in this game.

Where to watch Celtics vs Warriors game?

You can watch the action unfold on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Game 2? Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors 0 votes so far