Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will look to maintain their hot streak as they host the Boston Celtics at Chase Center in their upcoming matchup on March 16th.

Coming off a close 92-95 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics lost for the first time in March. In top form otherwise, the Boston Celtics found themselves at 41-28 on the season and only half a game behind the fourth-seeded Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have been on a tear as they enjoy a four-game winning streak. With their latest 126-112 win against the Washington Wizards, the Warriors found themselves improving to 47-22 on the season.

Wednesday's game will be the final matchup of the season between the two teams. With both sides in great form and the Warriors enjoying a 1-0 lead in the series, the game poses an exciting showdown, to say the least.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 16th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 17th, 2022; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum rises for a jump shot

The Boston Celtics have really rounded out into form over the last two months. With an impressive record in March, Boston have been an extremely formidable team as they find themselves in a solid position in the East.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Jayson Tatum in March (5 games):



39.8 PPG

54% FG



39.8 PPG

54% FG

On FIRE.

The Celtics' loss against the Mavericks saw them put an end to a five-game winning streak. A noteworthy part of the game, however, was their defense. The C's managed to restrict Dallas to below 100 points in the game.

Boston's issues, however, were on the offensive end. Although they saw Jayson Tatum lead the charge with 21 points and some very consistent scoring contributions from Al Horford and Marcus Smart, their poor shooting from the field was their undoing.

Boston continues to be the best defensive team in the league. However, they will need to perform on the offensive end as well.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green celebrate the win

The Golden State Warriors have turned things around after a rather disappointing stretch of losses. Building on a four-game winning streak, the Warriors seem to have returned to familiar form.

The side saw a major boost in morale as Draymond Green returned to the rotation from injury. Green being out resulted in a rather odd display of Warriors basketball. But with the forward back in position, Golden State saw the return of their defensive anchor and a key offensive piece.

The game against Washington also saw Steph Curry celebrate his 34th birthday by going off for 47 points. While Curry has been inconsistent and has been battling one of the worst slumps of his career, the Warriors will hope Green's return aids Curry's return to form as well.

Steph Curry is unbelievable 🤯 47 points

Alongside Curry, Golden State have also enjoyed the recent performances of players such as Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 41-28 +134 Over 221.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 47-22 -158 Under 221.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday's matchup because of their recent form and homecourt advantage.

With a stellar home record of 29-7, the Warriors are one of the strongest teams when playing on their turf. When compared to the Celtics' 17-16 away record, Golden State definitely stands a better chance of winning this game.



Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are the number one ranked defense in the league (105.6). Jayson Tatum has been averaging 32.2 points per game in his last 10 outings. The frontcourt duo of Robert Williams and Al Horford could create a lot of problems against a smaller Warriors lineup.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a 1-0 lead against the Boston Celtics this season. The Warriors are 29-7 when playing at home. Steph Curry is coming off a 47-point performance at home against the Wizards.

Celtics vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors may have a tough matchup against the Boston Celtics. However, they should emerge as the winners down the stretch.

With both teams in tremendous form at this point in the season, the Warriors enjoyed a massive morale boost as Draymond Green returned to the lineup in the previous game. This plays a huge role on both sides of the court for Golden State.

The other advantage the Warriors have in their favor is that they play at home. While the Celtics are the best defensive unit in the league, playing against the Warriors on their home turf is a tall order for any team.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Warriors game?

The Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 95.7 The Game as well.

