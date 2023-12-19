Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 19, 2023

The Boston Celtics (20-5) will face the Golden State Warriors (12-14) on Tuesday, December 19. Boston heads into the contest on the back of a five-game winning streak but will face stern competition from a Warriors team, who have put in improved performances in their last three outings.

After a hot start to the season, the Celtics will now face a tough West Coast road swing. Boston's last season was derailed when they struggled out West, and they will undoubtedly be keen to avoid a repeat.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Game details

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (20-5) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-14)

Date and Time: Dec. 19, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview

The Boston Celtics enter the day with questions surrounding Kristaps Porzingis' availability. The big man is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable heading into Tuesday morning. Luke Kornet will also be missing from Boston's rotation as he deals with an adductor strain.

Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are both out of the Golden State Warriors rotation at present due to suspension and injury, respectively. Chris Paul is listed as questionable due to general illness.

Recently, Steve Kerr changed his starting rotation and injected Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga into the starting lineup. Given the Celtics elite starting lineup, it will be interesting to see if Podziemski still gets to start ahead of Andrew Wiggins, or if the rotation is changed heading into the game.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Potential starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston's starting lineup is arguably the best in the NBA. They have elite slashes, shooters, playmakers and defenders. As such, it's easy to see why they boast one of the best records in the league at present.

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup could look like this: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney.

Since moving Kuminga and Podziemski into the starting lineup, the Warriors have been playing with more pace, energy, and urgency. The switch has also been getting the best out of Klay Thompson, who had struggled to begin the season.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Betting tips

Klay Thompson is -125 to score under 19.5 points against the Boston Celtics. He's averaging 16.8 points per game over his first 25 games this season.

Jayson Tatum is -115 to score under 29.5 points against the Golden State Warriors. He's averaging 27.3 points per game to begin the season.

Steph Curry's incredible 268-game streak of scoring at least one three-point shot came to an end on Sunday, December 17. He is -118 to score over 4.5 three against the Celtics.

Jrue Holiday continues to be one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. He's -130 to secure over 5.5 rebounds against the Warriors.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are slight favorites heading into their game against the Golden State Warriors. They are -5.5 on the spread (-108) and -235 on the money line. After a tough four-game homestand, which is included in a 14-game unbeaten run at TD Gardens, Boston will be tested on the road.

Golden State will rely on the shooting exploits of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as they look to stretch the Celtics' top-five-ranked defense. Podziemski and Kuminga will need to bring significant energy to the rotation if they want to outrun and out-gun a dominant Boston team.