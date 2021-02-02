Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Combined Starting 5 featuring Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum

In what promises to be a mouth-watering affair, the Boston Celtics travel to the Chase Center to take on the in-form Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Celtics are coming off the back of a close 1-point loss against the NBA champions and arch-rivals LA Lakers. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors registered a dominant 118-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons in their previous fixture.

Both teams are missing multiple starters, although Stephen Curry is in dominant form at the moment. The Warriors have started the 2020-21 NBA season with an 11-9 record which is in part due to the unavailability of multiple players, including Klay Thompson.

Saturday night was a hard-fought battle against the Lakers, who squeezed by with a 96-95 victory.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are among the contenders to win the NBA Championship and are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-8 record. Both teams have had injury issues are missing starters for their match.

In this article, we look at the best combined 5 from both these sides, although some key players miss out with injuries.

Combined Starting 5 (Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Prediction)

The Boston Celtics come into the game with Marcus Smart joining Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford on the list of the missing players. In his absence, Jeff Teague is expected to pair up with Kemba Walker at the Guard positions.

Kemba Walker has only started a handful of games for the Boston Celtics so far.

For the Golden State Warriors, Eric Paschall has been listed as doubtful for the matchup against the Boston Celtics. They are expected to start with the same five they ran out in the blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Point Guard – Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry is widely recognized as the best shooter in the history of the NBA, and has started the 2020-21 season in commanding form. He is currently averaging 27.7 points and 6.1 assists and looks set to lead his team to another playoff run this time around.

Master of the #SPLASH



10 minutes of SC30 excellence from beyond the arc

The Golden State Warriors now come up against a strong Boston Celtics side and another strong performance from Curry could give them a second straight victory. While the Golden State Warriors are missing multiple players, Stephen Curry could take matters into his own hands.

Shooting Guard – Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

The 4-time All-Star has started only a handful of games for the Boston Celtics until now, owing to a knee injury. He is currently averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 assists in the six games that he has featured in, although he is still playing well beneath his best.

Highlights of Kemba walker torching the HEAT

pic.twitter.com/5it8kODq5L — marcus smart stan😈 (@marcussmartsta1) September 15, 2020

Regardless, the numbers are bound to improve as Walker registers a sustained run of starts.

Kemba Walker is expected to be one of the main ball handlers against the Golden State Warriors and will be looking to support the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.