Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - June 2nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center on June 2nd in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics made it to the Finals having defeated the Miami Heat by a narrow four-point margin as Game 7 ended 100-96. They have returned to the stage for the first time since 2010 and will attempt to win their 18th championship.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors enjoyed a comfortable gentleman's sweep against the Dallas Mavericks to see them through to the NBA Finals. Well rested after their 4-1 series win, the Warriors returned to the big stage raring to win another championship.

The two storied franchises will be meeting for the first time since 1964 in a battle between the reigning dynasty in the Warriors and a rising one in the Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Finals

Date & Time - Thursday, June 2nd, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, June 3rd, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum warms up before the NBA Finals Media Day

The Boston Celtics have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Coming off a close series win against the Heat, the young Celtics team has shown tremendous resilience during their impressive run in the playoffs this season.

The combined brilliance of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum helped the Celtics close out Game 7. The duo contributed 50 points to their winning effort.

Boston Celtics @celtics 🏽 Eastern Conference Finals MVP for a reason Eastern Conference Finals MVP for a reason 💪🏽 https://t.co/yNjnBSZWal

Making it to the Finals has been a huge accomplishment for this team that has consistently fallen a step short of it. Getting past the Conference Finals is a big step in the team's progress for the future. Al Horford, one of the oldest members of the team, will make his first appearance in the Finals after over 100 playoff games.

However, a huge obstacle lies before the boys from Beantown as they face off against the Golden State Warriors. With a first Finals appearance for everyone on the roster, the resilience of this team will be put to the test.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry warms up before the NBA Finals Media Day

The Golden State Warriors have returned to a familiar stage after two years of absence. Making their sixth Finals appearance in eight years, the Warriors are truly the outstanding dynasty of this era.

Golden State Warriors @warriors The Golden State Warriors are the first franchise since the 1991-98 Chicago Bulls to make six Finals appearances in an eight-year span. The Golden State Warriors are the first franchise since the 1991-98 Chicago Bulls to make six Finals appearances in an eight-year span. https://t.co/EO7Q1LfLnj

After a comfortable win against the Dallas Mavericks in five games, the Dubs have been well rested before their Game 1 outing at Chase Center. With a hyped set of fans awaiting them on home turf, the Warriors will be at full strength.

Considering the recent form of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State will be in a great position. But with the biggest stage in mind, Steph Curry emerges as the most dangerous weapon in Golden State's arsenal.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 12-6 +140 Over 212 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 12-5 -167 Under 212 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to win Game 1. This may primarily be due to homecourt advantage and their prior experience in the NBA Finals.

The Dubs haven't been strangers to the Finals stage considering their consistent appearance in the last eight years. With anxiety playing a huge role in dictating quality of performance, the Warriors may enjoy an advantage in Game 1.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are headed to the Finals for the first time since 2010. No one in the Celtics roster has any Finals experience. Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for Game 1.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed a week's rest before Game 1. Gary Payton II is due to return to action. Steph Curry averages 25.4 points per game when playing at home.

Celtics vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Warriors should enjoy a win in Game 1. While homecourt advantage favors them in most cases, the Warriors have also enjoyed a much longer break before the Finals.

Additionally, Golden State has the experience required to handle the pressure of the Finals. However, the nerves of their debut in finals may throw the Celtics a little considering their relative lack of experience.

Boston has all the right tools to take advantage of the situation and the first game will be a bit of a learning curve for them.

Where to watch Celtics vs Warriors game?

The Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on ABC Sports. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

