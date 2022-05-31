Listing the 3 best defensive players that will feature in finals between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors | NBA Playoffs 2022 

The final between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on first look would be presumed to be a matchup between defensive strength versus offensive strength. But on a deeper analysis, that may not be entirely true. Although their strengths are as stated above, the Celtics have become a better offensive team, and the Warriors a better defensive team – over the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Boston Celtics were able to surpass the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat by stepping it up on the offensive end and bringing in the expected defensive prowess. The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, have lived up to their offensive expectations and had multiple players step up defensively - against the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have played top-level defense throughout the regular season, finishing as the top two teams in defensive rating.

The Celtics have the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year – Marcus Smart – on their roster, along with Al Horford and Jayson Tatum, who have been effective as well. The Warriors, meanwhile, have a former Defensive Player of the Year – Draymond Green – along with Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who have had a good run on the defensive end.

On that not let’s look at some of the players who are likely to have a strong impact on the defensive end for their respective teams in the 2022 NBA finals.

#3 Draymond Green | 2022 Playoffs – 15 Steals, 18 Blocks

Draymond Green is a very important cog in the Golden State Warriors' wheel for his contributions on both ends of the floor. But what always stands out is his defensive prowess, which will be pivotal in reducing the impact of strong attackers like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Green has recorded 15 steals and 18 blocks in the playoffs so far, while being the team’s anchor.

Green has an uncanny knack of converting defensive stops into quick bursts on the offensive end, which is something the Boston Celtics need to be wary of. Another important aspect that goes unnoticed is his ability to communicate effectively on the floor, which helps the team be effective on switch defense and double teams.

#2 Marcus Smart | 2022 Playoffs – 17 Steals, 5 Blocks

The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year is likely to be tasked with the responsibility of marking Stephen Curry. Marcus Smart’s contribution is often not visible in numbers, but his engine is huge – which gives Ime Udoka the utmost confidence in him. Smart has logged 17 steals and five blocks in the playoffs so far, playing a limited amount of minutes in a few games – due to his ankle injury.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "He's like the guard version of Draymond."



Steve Kerr breaks down what makes Marcus Smart so special on defense. "He's like the guard version of Draymond."Steve Kerr breaks down what makes Marcus Smart so special on defense. https://t.co/EqZRECx3Bg

However, with the Boston Celtics now in the NBA Finals, Marcus Smart will be ready to put it all out on the floor – whenever called upon. Smart is also very good at drawing offensive fouls, consistently putting his body on the line for the team.

#1 Al Horford | 2022 Playoffs – 15 steals, 27 Blocks

Al Horford, the 35-year-old veteran, has been a differentiator for the Celtics so far in the playoffs. His contribution on both ends of the floor has elevated the Boston Celtics into a championship caliber team – as they take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.

NBA @NBA Al Horford is cooking on defense with 3 blocks in Game 4! #ToastedHighlights Al Horford is cooking on defense with 3 blocks in Game 4! #ToastedHighlights https://t.co/MYJTOIPbFu

Facing off against a team like the Golden State Warriors, who are known to utilize high pick-and-rolls a lot, Horford could be put in position to guard the likes of Curry and Thompson with regularity. He has managed to be an effective rim protector in the playoffs so far, recording 15 steals and 27 blocks, which makes him invaluable for the team in the finals.

