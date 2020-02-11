Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Prediction - 11th February 2020

James Harden will be looking to have an impressive outing against the Boston Celtics

Match details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Tuesday, 11th February 2020, 9:30 PM ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last game result

Boston Celtics (37-15): 112-111 win against Oklahoma City Thunder (9th Feb, Sunday)

Houston Rockets (33-20): 113-114 loss against Utah Jazz (9th Feb, Sunday)

Boston Celtics preview

The Boston Celtics come into this game on the back of a hot streak of seven consecutive wins. The Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference and are only one game behind the second seed Toronto Raptors. Celtics have Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to thank for their recent performances as those two along with Kemba Walker have been pillars of consistency for Boston. The Celtics have a 15-10 away record as they look to continue their winning streak at Houston.

Key player – Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker is leading the way for the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker gears up for Houston on the back of a game-high 27 points against the OKC Thunder as he continues his good run of form for the Celtics. He seems to be fully fit again due to a sore knee which ruled him out for a couple of games. Currently, he is averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. His addition to the Celtics squad over the summer has been impeccable as he’s proven to be a capable leader to the likes of Tatum and Brown.

Celtics predicted lineup:

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

Advertisement

Houston Rockets preview

It’ll be another game with the small ball lineup for the Houston Rockets. They passed their test against the Los Angeles Lakers but capitulated to two consecutive losses against the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz. With the All-Star Weekend coming up, Houston will be looking to go into the weekend on a positive note.

Key player – Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is averaging nearly 27 points per game this season

Russell Westbrook has been in fine form this season. Last time around against the Utah Jazz, he dropped 39 points, despite their loss to the Jazz. He is currently averaging 26.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this season while shooting nearly 46% from the field. He recently went past 20,000 career points. The nine-time All-Star has been leading the team during James Harden’s slump and setting the standard.

Rockets predicted lineup:

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Ben McLemore, Robert Covington, PJ Tucker

Celtics vs Rockets match prediction

The Celtics have struggled away from home while the Rockets have not exactly been convincing at home. But with the Rockets still working out their small-ball lineup and Boston having won their last seven games, expect the Celtic to steal one at Houston.

Where to watch Celtics vs Rockets

The game will be broadcasted on TNT. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.