Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will look to return to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA when they face the struggling Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Sunday.

In their last outing, the Boston Celtics succumbed to the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets' form has gone straight out the window, losing a debilitating 15 games in a row to slip to 11-25 for the season.

Most sides are finding it easy to play against the Houston Rockets. So the Boston Celtics will look to take advantage against the league's third-worst offense as they pursue fourth spot in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 14th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Boston Celtics Preview

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics are expected to be among the most active sides. Although fairly certain to make the playoffs, the C's are only one game above 0.500 on the season and sorely need scoring reinforcements and protection in the paint.

Boston Celtics fans will be delighted to see Marcus Smart's return. At the heart of their defense, Smart will undoubtedly improve the C's 18th-meanest defensive unit in the league. The All-Star break came at the wrong time for the Boston Celtics, as they had won four games on the bounce prior to that weekend.

Advertisement

Besides the obvious defensive stuff, here's one way Marcus Smart should really help the Celtics. Jayson Tatum draws a double, Smart cuts to open space, then hits Jaylen Brown in the shooting pocket with a perfect crosscourt pass. Cs need more of that stuff. pic.twitter.com/zCcI8QUFzg — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 12, 2021

However, with Smart's return and inevitably new players coming into the franchise in the coming weeks, a much-improved Boston Celtics side could be seen in the second half of the season.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was selected as a starter in the All-Star game.

Jayson Tatum led the ultimately failing Boston Celtics effort against the Brooklyn Nets with 31 points and five rebounds on Thursday.

Coming off his first All-Star starting role, Tatum is averaging career-highs in both points and assists this year. The focal point of the Boston Celtics offense, the 23-year old has led his side through a rocky season and has evolved his game alongside Jaylen Brown.

Advertisement

Tatum is driving to the rim on more occasions this campaign and is drawing a personal best 4.9 free throws per matchup, of which he is sinking 86%. His all-round game is crucial to the Boston Celtics' success, but he will need additional support if the C's are to become title contenders.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Jaylen Brown, G Kemba Walker, F Jayson Tatum, F Daniel Theis, C Tristan Thompson.

Houston Rockets Preview

Eric Gordon was the latest Houston Rockets player to get injured.

Things couldn't be going much worse for the Houston Rockets. Devoid of any form, mounting injuries and veteran leader PJ Tucker on his way out, the franchise are in need of a full-scale rebuild and will likely finish this season among the West's bottom three sides.

Looking at the Houston Rockets' barren bench on Friday was saddening for fans, though their second-string outfit put in a gutsy performance against the Utah Jazz.

Kevin Porter Jr. shined on his debut as a starter for the Houston Rockets and is likely to be a star in the future, as he put up 27 points and eight assists. When the likes of Christian Wood and John Wall return to consistent minutes, the Houston Rockets could look to rebuild for next season.

The shorthanded #Rockets lose their 15th game in a row, but Kevin Porter Jr. is going to be something special in this league.



27 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a block tonight. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) March 13, 2021

Advertisement

Key Player - Kevin Porter, Jr.

With Christian Wood and John Wall not expected back until next week and Victor Oladipo also questionable, the Houston Rockets' key player on the night could be their new guard Kevin Porter Jr. Called up from the G-League, Porter Jr. produced a performance on Friday not only because of his stats but also because of who he was playing against.

Coming off the bench on Thursday, the 20-year-old put up 13 points, ten assists and five rebounds in only 29 minutes. He could be the key to igniting the Houston Rockets offense in the coming months and could be a lethal backcourt partner to pair with John Wall should Oladipo leave, as many suspect he will.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G Kevin Porter Jr., G Victor Oladipo, F Jae'Sean Tate, F Sterling Brown, C Justin Patton.

Celtics vs Rockets Match Prediction

With their extensive list of injuries the Houston Rockets are currently facing, it is difficult to look past a Boston Celtics victory on the road.

Advertisement

Should Oladipo play, both he and Kevin Porter Jr. will have to lead the offensive charge for the Houston Rockets. However, Stephen Silas' side are unfortunately not strong nor experienced enough and will struggle to break their losing run against the Boston Celtics.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Rockets matchup?

Coverage of the Boston Celtics - Houston Rockets matchup will be shown live on NBC Sports Boston and AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.