Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and betting tips | January 21, 2024 

The Boston Celtics face the Houston Rockets on Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. This game will be their second after the Celtics beat the Rockets at TD Garden on January 13, 145-113.

The game will be available locally for broadcast on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BOS. Fubo TV and NBA League Pass have live streaming with a free trial to give viewers a week's worth of NBA TV access.

The Celtics (32-10) are 1st in the East; however, in their last game on January 20, against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, they dropped their first game at home 100-102. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combined for 69 points.

The Rockets (20-21) are 11th in the West and will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They beat the Utah Jazz at home 127-126 with Alperen Sengun's 37 points, 14 rebounds and six assists last night.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Celtics (-455) vs. Rockets (+385)

Spread: Celtics (-10) vs. Rockets (+10.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (O 228) vs. Rockets (U 228)

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets preview

The Celtics have won six of their previous 10 games and have gone 12-9 on the road. They are not top-heavy in production from stars and have relied on ball movement, extra passes and excellent shot selection.

They are 1st in net rating with +9.8, including 121.3 offensive rating (3rd) and 111.5 (3rd) defensive rating while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc (7th). They shoot the most three-pointers with 42.6 attempts, making 16.2, ranking 1st.

The Rockets have dropped six of their last 10 games. They are 16-6 at home under the new head coach and former Celtics coach, Ime Udoka. They have a 115.7 ortg, including an impressive 108.4 drtg, culminating in a net +7.3 rating at home.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

For the Celtics, Jrue Holiday will start at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jaylen Brown at SF, Jayson Tatum at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

For the Rockets, Fred VanVleet will start at PG, Jalen Green at SG, Dillion Brooks at SF, Jabari Smith Jr. at PF and Alperen Sengun at center.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg and 4.4 apg. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and he is not favored by the sportsbook to cross or match this.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.5 rpg. His point prop is set at over/under 22.5 and he is favored to cross or match this line. Expect him to play better than his outing against the Nuggets.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets predictions

The Celtics are heavily favored to win and match the betting lines, as the sportsbooks suggest. The Celtics and Rockets have displayed great team defense heading into the game.

Alperen Sengun has elevated his game and garnered All-Star recognition. However, Kristaps Porzingis will play a big role in keeping him below his average.

The Celtics' offence has performed better at home, averaging 122.9 points per game, than away from home, where they score 118.0 ppg. They also allow more points on the defense, giving up 113.3 ppg on the road than their home defense of 108.1.

