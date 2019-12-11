Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th December 2019

Achyut Dubey Preview 11 Dec 2019, 03:00 IST

The Celtics are the third-best team in the league right now.

Match details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Last game results

Boston Celtics (17-5): 110-88 win over Cleveland Cavaliers (9 December, Monday)

Indiana Pacers (15-9): 99-110 loss to Los Angeles Clippers (9 December, Monday)

Boston Celtics Preview

Apparently, the Boston Celtics are back to being a solid unit in Kyrie Irving's absence. Led by Kemba Walker and Brad Stevens, Boston is currently 17-5(0.773) on the season, having won six of their last seven matchups. Carrying a top 5 defense in the NBA at the moment, the Celtics have been shooting over 48% from the field on the offensive end as well.

The squad recently added Gordon Hayward to the rotation, giving them an extra boost from the mid-range and paint. With Hayward back in the lineup, four of their players possess a scoring average of at least 18 points per game, making it harder for opponents to contain this unit's production.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba is leading the charge from the front.

Averaging almost 28 points in games played at the TD Garden so far, Kemba Walker has found his comfort zone in a Celtics uniform pretty early this season. Playing 32 minutes per contest, Walker has been hoisting over 17 shots per game and averaging a team-high 21.8 ppg. The 3-time All-Star dropped 39 in his return from a 'scary' collision, marking the level of intensity and commitment he carries for his newest venture in Boston.

The 29-year-old point guard is averaging over 5 dimes per matchup, and shooting a respectable 40% from beyond the arc as well. All in all, Kemba has been the ideal floor-general for a group that likes to move at a frantic pace even without the ball.

Celtics predicted lineup

Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown

Indiana Pacers Preview

After suffering a deflating loss at home by the hands of Los Angeles Clippers, the Indiana Pacers find themselves slipping to the 6th position on the Eastern Conference Standings with a 15-9(0.625) record. However, the return of a healthy Malcolm Brogdon is a glaring positive for their near future.

Counted amongst the slow-paced teams in the league, Indiana are yet to make a major splash this season. Despite shooting almost 47% from the field as a collective group, they have now lost three of their last six games.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon is leading the team in points and assists.

Malcolm Brogdon has unearthed a new avatar of his basketball self in the Pacers uniform. Despite his bugging injury issues, the 27-year-old has been shooting over 47% from the field to average a career-high 19.1 points per game this year.

He has been the quintessential point guard for the Indiana squad, averaging around 7.5 assists per game(another career-best), while making FTs at a blazing rate of 93.2%.

Pacers predicted lineup

Domantas Sabonis, TJ Warren, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb

Celtics vs Pacers Match Prediction

Boston is currently one of the toughest teams to beat in the league, and the Pacers are just in their way. Facing the Clippers and Celtics one after the other can only mean distress in the Pacers camp, and this clash will result in another home loss for the hosts.

Where to Watch Celtics vs Pacers?

There will be local coverage of the game on FOX Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Boston from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.