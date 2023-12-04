Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament 

The Boston Celtics (15-4) face the Indiana Pacers (10-8) in the in-season tournament quarterfinals on Monday, December 4. Boston will be without star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who is continuing his recovery from a calf injury sustained against the Orlando Magic in late November.

Both teams will want to progress to the semi-finals, where their chances of representing the Eastern Conference in the in-season tournament finals will greatly improve. However, the Celtics are widely considered to be favorites heading into the contest.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Teams: Boston Celtics (15-4) vs. Indiana Pacers (10-8)

Date and Time: Dec. 4, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Field House, Indiana

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Indiana Pacers will be sweating on the availability of two primary rotation members. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin are questionable, while Jalen Smith has been ruled out as he continues to recover from injury.

Indiana will need Haliburton on the court if they want to stand a chance of beating the Celtics. The impressive guard's playmaking and perimeter scoring is essential to Indiana's offense operating at an elite level.

Outside of Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics will be fully healthy and should feel confident about their chances of winning.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Projected starting lineups

The Celtics' starting five could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

Boston's starting five boasts elite-level shot-making, floor spacing, slashing and a top-two defense. The absence of Porzingis will hurt, but the Celtics roster is deep enough to sustain the loss.

The Pacers' starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner.

Rick Carlisle's team plays a fast-paced brand of basketball with a high-powered offense. Nevertheless, the Pacers will need to break down Boston's defense if they want a chance at progressing in the tournament.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Myles Turner has scored more than 15.5 points in six of his last 10 games. He's -125 to go over that total against the Celtics and +100 on the under.

Jaylen Brown has converted on 2.5 threes in four of his last 10 games. The Georgia native is +133 on the over against the Pacers and -160 on the under.

Jayson Tatum has improved as a rebounder over the past few seasons. He's -108 to secure above 9.5 rebounds against the Pacers and -114 on the under.

Tyrese Haliburton is known for his playmaking ability. He has dished out over 10.5 dimes in five of his last 10 outings and is -110 to do so again against Boston.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Celtics are slight favorites heading into their in-season tournament quarter finals matchup against the Pacers.

They're -5 on the spread (-110) and -200 on the money line. A lot of Boston's success will come down to how quickly they can limit Indiana's offense. The Pacers like to play fast, which has been a weakness of Boston's in recent years.

Nevertheless, the Celtics will enter the game with their best player, Jayson Tatum. They will also have Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday. Boston's top-end talent is what makes them so dangerous and is why they're viewed as potential in-season tournament champions.