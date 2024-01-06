Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 6, 2024

The Boston Celtics (27-7) visit the Indiana Pacers (20-14) on Saturday, January 6 and both teams will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Boston defeated the Utah Jazz at the TD Garden on Friday, January 5, while Indiana dismantled the Atlanta Hawks 150-116.

As such, we can expect to see some tired legs down the stretch. Any tiredness could limit the effectiveness of the Pacers' offensive system. Indiana likes to play with pace, generating early offense and forcing the defense into mismatches in transition. If either team begins to slow down, they will be giving their opponent a key advantage.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (27-7) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-14)

Date and Time: Jan. 6, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Celtics bounced back from their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a convincing win against the Utah Jazz. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to impress as a duo, with both wings showcasing why they were selected to the All-NBA team last season. Kristaps Porzingis has provided a level of floor spacing that has revolutionized Boston's offense.

When the Indiana Pacers face the Celtics on Saturday, they will need to focus their efforts on the defensive end. Yes, Tyrese Haliburton is an elite playmaking guard who can also score at a high clip. However, the Celtics defense will look to shut down shooters and clog passing lanes. As such, how the Pacers fare on defense will likely decide the winner of the game.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston are yet to release their injury report for their January 6 game against Indiana. However, the lineup above is their preferred starting unit, and if healthy, will be who lines up against the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruece Brown Jr., Aaron Nesmith, and Myles Turner.

The Pacers have an abundance of offensive talent and high-energy guys in their starting lineup. However, their ability to shut teams down in the half-court can let them down.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton enters the game against the Boston Celtics with odds of -122 to score under 23.5 points. He is averaging 24.3 points per game this season. However, he will be facing the best defensive backcourt in the NBA. As such, he may need to rely on his playmaking rather than his scoring to help Indiana defeat Boston.

Jayson Tatum enters the game against Indiana with odds of -106 to score under 28.5 points. This season, Tatum has adopted a team-first approach to his game. He's rebounding at a high level, creating for his teammates, and carving open defenses with his movement. As such, his scoring numbers have naturally taken a slight dip. Nevertheless, he's still an elite offensive talent when he needs to be.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are -5.5 on the spread and -215 on the money line. As such, it's clear they're slight favorites to win their game against the Pacers, despite the overnight travel, having played against Utah in Boston on Friday.

Indiana has made a name for themselves this season, beating multiple contending-level teams. However, the Celtics' ability to attack and defend at all five positions may prove too much for the Pacers to deal with. Boston should find a way to win what will be a high-paced contest.