Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 8, 2024

The Boston Celtics (28-7) visit the Indiana Pacers (20-15) on Monday, for the second time in three days. Boston won their last meeting 118-101 against Rick Carlisle's team on Saturday, holding Indiana to their lowest points total of the season. The Celtics played stellar defense, limiting the Pacers' offensive threat.

As such, the Pacers will look for revenge. However, Boston appears to be raising their game as the season moves on, specifically their defense. Tyrese Haliburton will once again be tasked with breaking down a roster that contains both Derrick White and Jrue Holiday at the point of-attack, a formidable task.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (28-7) vs Indiana Pacers (20-15)

Date and Time: Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Celtics will be sweating on the availability of Sam Hauser, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum, all of whom are questionable. Porzingis suffered an eye injury in the opening minutes of the win over Indiana on Saturday and will likely be a game-time decision.

The Pacers, meanwhile, also have some injury concerns. Bruce Brown Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard are all questionable due to injury. Nevertheless, the Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith. The trio made a big impact in their last meeting with the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston will enter their game against the Indiana Pacers, hoping that both Tatum and Porzingis are cleared to play. The Celtics have bounced back from their recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with two big wins and will want to continue their momentum.

The Pacers' starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner.

The Pacers will hope that Bruce Brown Jr is cleared to play so they can have their preferred starting five on the floor. Rick Carlisle will want his team to double down on their offensive tempo as they look to return to the win column.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum has odds of -120 to score under 30.5 points. He has scored over 30 points in his last two games and appears to be increasing his production as the All-Star break approaches. The veteran star is known for finding a new gear at this time of year and isn't disappointing.

Tyrese Haliburton is -105 to score over 23.5 points for the Pacers. Haliburton's ability to counter point-of-attack defense with perimeter shots makes him a difficult matchup, especially when factoring in his playmaking ability.

He will have a tough task against Jrue Holiday and Derrick White but should find ways to be successful.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Celtics enter their matchup against the Pacers as the slight favorites. They're -3.5 on the spread and -162 on the money line. After limiting the Pacers to their lowest points total of the season in their last meeting, Boston should secure another win over their Eastern Conference foes.

However, the Pacers have proven capable of beating some of the best teams in the NBA and boast a winning record over the Milwaukee Bucks this season. As such, the Celtics shouldn't take Indiana lightly.

Nevertheless, Boston is good value as favorites heading and should have enough talent to overcome Indiana.