Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics in Indiana on Sunday, in a clash of two Eastern Conference teams with postseason ambitions.

The Celtics are having a tough campaign thus far, with rumors of potential unrest between players. Under rookie head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are sixth in the East with a 36-26 season record.

However, they seem to have turned a corner, having won nine of their last ten games. They are 16-15 on the road this season, and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods against the Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers find themselves 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. They have endured an abysmal campaign thus far, winning only 20 of their 61 games this season.

The Pacers have won only 14 of their 32 games at home, and have won only twice in their last ten outings. After losing quality players like Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, the Pacers are heading for a rebuild.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 27; 5 PM ET (Monday, February 28; 3:30 AM).

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics against the Detroit Pistons

Coming into this season, the Boston Celtics were expected to make some serious noise in the East, as they possessed the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, things haven't exactly gone according to plan. as they had a poor start to the season amid rumors of unrest between players.

Nevertheless, to their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year. They have looked like a completely different team to the one at the start of the season. They possess the second-best defense in the league currently, but their offense is only ranked 17th.

However, they have the ability to beat anyone on their day. They will be keen to establish home court advantage for the postseason, but aren't quite there yet in terms of contending for the championship. Nevertheless, they have the firepower to make some serious noise in the playoffs this year.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

One of the best forwards in the game, Jayson Tatum is only in his fifth year in the league, but has already displayed the composure and maturity of a veteran. His ability to score from all three levels makes him incredibly lethal and difficult to guard against.

Tatum is currently averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He has shot the ball at better than 43% from the field and a shade over 33% from beyond the arc. He is also shooting nearly 85% from the line. Tatum has recorded 18 double doubles this season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have each scored 30+ points in the same game 4 times this season, as often as they did in their 1st 4 seasons as teammates combined.



No other duo has done it more than twice this season (DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine). Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have each scored 30+ points in the same game 4 times this season, as often as they did in their 1st 4 seasons as teammates combined.No other duo has done it more than twice this season (DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine). https://t.co/fFcnLZjANM

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown; Small Forward: Jayson Tatum; Power Forward: Al Horford; Center: Robert Williams III.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers will be without Myles Turner for this game.

With the likes of Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert exiting, the Indiana Pacers are well and truly headed into a full-blown rebuild this season. Their priority is to keep young players and acquire draft picks for the future.

Tyrese Hailburton and Buddy Hield are two young players whom they received in the Sabonis trade with the Sacramento Kings. That should hold them in good stead, as the duo have a bright future in the league. Along with them, Myles Turner is also an incredibly exciting player and one to keep an eye out in the future.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

It is almost clear that this will be Malcolm Brogdon's final season with the Indiana Pacers. The front office of the Pacers are keen to move on from the point guard in the summer after acquiring him from the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Brogdon, this season, is averaging 18.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He has shot the ball at better than 31% from beyond the arc and nearly 45% from the field.

He is also shooting a shade above 86% from the line, and is arguably the Pacers' best player. While these aren't eye-catching numbers in a tough season for the Pacers, Brogdon has recorded four double doubles and a triple double as well.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Chris Duarte; Shooting Guard: Tyrese Haliburton; Small Forward: Buddy Hield; Power Forward: Oshae Brissett; Center: Isaiah Jackson.

Celtics vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics have won nine of their last ten games, and have the confidence and form to beat Indiana. However, the new acquisitions of Haliburton and Hield means an upset could be on the cards.

Where to watch Celtics vs Pacers?

You can catch the action between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be locally broadcast on BSIN and NBCSB.

