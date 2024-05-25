Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Preview - May 25, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After whipping the Indiana Pacers 126-110 on Thursday, the Boston Celtics try to push their opponents to the brink of elimination. The top-ranked Celtics rolled to a blowout victory behind Jaylen Brown’s electric performance two nights ago. Boston, which is unbeaten away from home in the playoffs, will be looking to keep that trend when it invades the Pacers’ lair.

The biggest question for the Pacers is unquestionably Tyrese Haliburton’s status after exiting Game 2 early with a hamstring injury. If the wily guard is out or badly compromised, the hosts will be facing tall odds to defend their home court.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics have been taking care of business outside of TD Garden. Joe Mazzulla has them extra focused when facing adversity away from home. If they can keep it up, they will be tough to overcome even if Haliburton is cleared to play.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the latest showdown between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. ABC will air the game on national TV as it happens while the action can also be streamed by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-270) vs. Pacers (+220)

Spread: Celtics (-7.0) vs. Pacers (+7.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o222.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u222.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

That the Boston Celtics shot 40.5% from deep in Game 2 wasn’t surprising. What was stunning was how they beat the Pacers in their own game, which is interior scoring. Boston bludgeoned their opponents 54-34 in points in the paint to run away with the win. If the Celtics can continue their inside-out dominance, they could stay unbeaten in the series.

Expand Tweet

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle did not have much about Tyrese Haliburton’s injury but he bemoaned his team’s poor inside defense. Myles Turner has to answer the bell in Game 3 when it comes to protecting the shaded lane. They can’t allow Boston to overwhelm them again at close range when Jayson Tatum and Co. are also raining shots from deep.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Jayson Tatum, C - Al Horford, PG - Jrue Holiday, PG - Derrick White and SG - Jaylen Brown will open the game for the Boston Celtics.

Sam Hauser or Payton Pritchard could be the first reserve to come off the bench. Luke Kornet could also have a shot if Horford gets in foul trouble early.

PF - Pascal Siakam, SF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton will start for the Indiana Pacers.

Obi Toppin could be sent in first among the reserves to help defend Jayson Tatum. If Rick Carlisle doesn’t go that route, he could also insert T.J. McConnell who has been stellar with his energy, shooting and hustle.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Pascal Siakam gets a 23.5 over/under points prop in Game 3. “Spicy P” has been having his way against Boston’s defenders via switches. He is averaging 26.0 points to start the series and will likely stay in hot form for Saturday’s crucial encounter. Siakam has a good chance of getting past his points prop.

Jayson Tatum has a 29.5 over/under points prop on Saturday. “JT” finished with 23 points on 9-for-20 shooting but could have easily gotten more. He missed a couple of open jumpers and close-range shots. If he continues to get those opportunities against the Pacers, he will likely top his points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

In a battle of high-octane offenses, the team with the healthier stars will likely walk away with the win. The Boston Celtics have been without Kristaps Porzingis over the past two games but they’ve been fine without him so far. Boston’s first unit remains one of the best even with the Latvian playing cheerleader.

The Pacers may not have that luxury as Tyrese Haliburton is the engine that makes them hum. If he is severely hobbled or unable to play, the Celtics could romp to another victory. If the point guard can shake off the injury and play as usual, the Pacers could still lose but likely cover the +7.0 spread.