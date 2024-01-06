Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 6, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Basketball
By Tanay Sahai
Modified Jan 06, 2024 15:30 GMT
January 6 will feature two of the NBA's best offensive teams, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana. This game marks the third time the two teams have faced each other this season, with both previous meetings resulting in a home team victory.

Tune in to NBC Sports Boston on TV or stream it live on the MyTeams App by NBC Sports.

Tip-off is at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The oddsmakers like the Celtics to walk away with the win, favoring them by 5.5 points. The moneyline sits at Boston -206, while the Pacers come in at +169. This looks to be a high-scoring game as the over/under is set at 246.5.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Injuries

Boston Celtics injuries for Jan. 6, 2024

Al Horford, the 37-year-old veteran Forward/Center is out and the report says he will be monitored day to day. His defense and versatility will be missed against the potent high-octane offense that the Pacers have.

Injuries for Indiana Pacers for Jan. 6, 2024

Andrew Nembhard, the backup shooting guard for the Pacers, is listed out with a back injury.

Small forward Aaron Nesmith is questionable as he sustained an ankle injury versus the Hawks on Friday. He's likely to be a game-time decision.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics predicted lineup and depth chart for January 6, 2024

Starter2nd3rd
PGJrue HolidayDalano Banton
SGDerrick WhitePayton Pritchard
SFJaylen BrownSam Hauser
PFJayson TatumOshae BrissettLamar Stevens
C Kristaps PorzingisNeemias QuetaLuke Kornet

Indiana Pacers predicted lineup and depth chart for January 6, 2024

Starter2nd3rd
PGTyrese HaliburtonT.J. McConnellIsaiah Wong
SGBruce BrownBuddy Hield
SFBennedict MathurinJordan Nwora
PFJalen SmithObi ToppinJarace Walker
C Myles TurnerIsaiah JacksonJames Johnson

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Key matchups

Derrick White vs. Tyrese Haliburton

As much as fans love to see fast and efficient offense, they also love it when defenders get the better of their opponents. Such will be the matchup between Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton. Expect Jrue Holiday to guard Tyrese whenever the Celtics are switching.

Myles Turner vs. Kristaps Porzingis

Although Porzingis has previously given the Pacers fits, Boston has benefited greatly from his two-way play this year. In November, he was available when the Celtics defeated Indiana, but he missed the game when the Pacers defeated Boston.

He can shield the paint and fire it far. However, Myles Turner of the Pacers, who scored 27 points in just 22 minutes on Friday, can also do so. Turner can give Indiana a shot to catch up if he can match Porzingis' output.

