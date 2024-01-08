Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 8, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Monday night's NBA action features a rematch of the two best offensive teams in the league: the Boston Celtics (28-7) and Indiana Pacers (20-15). The Celtics beat the Pacers 118-101 on the road Saturday, led by the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 69 points.

The Pacers host the Celtics again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana. This will be the fourth time they'll play each other in their five games this season. The last matchup showcased Boston's elite defense, holding the Pacers' 122 offensive rating to merely 101 points.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Midwest. FuboTV and NBA League Pass are the way to go for online streaming. NBC Sports Boston is another option, or you can watch it live on the NBC Sports MyTeams App.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Injuries

Boston Celtics injuries for Jan. 8

The Boston Celtics have three players on their injury list. Jayson Tatum is questionable for Monday's contest against the Pacers as he's managing an ankle sprain.

During their earlier match, Kristaps Porzingis hurt himself in the eye and is questionable to play on Monday.

Backup small forward Sam Hauser is managing his right shoulder impingement and is questionable tonight.

Injuries for Indiana Pacers for Jan. 8

The Pacers also have three players on their injury list. Backup small forward Isaiah Jackson is day-to-day after hurting his finger and is reportedly questionable for Monday's game.

Starter Bruce Brown has been managing his knee for weeks and is listed as questionable against Boston.

Andrew Nembhard is listed out, addressing his back injury and will likely not play against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 8

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Derrick White Sam Hauser* SF Jaylen Brown Dalano Banton PF Jayson Tatum* Oshae Brissett Neemias Queta C Kristaps Porzingis* Al Horford Luke Kornet

(*) Day-to-day/Questionable

Indiana Pacers predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 8

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong SG Bruce Brown* Buddy Hield SF Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Jordan Nwora PF Jalen Smith Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson* James Johnson

(*) Day-to-day/Questionable

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Key Matchups

Derrick White vs. Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton and Derrick White are having a great season. They're both extremely valuable for their teams and carry significant load to contribute.

Haliburton has to lead the offense, and White is matched up with the best perimeter player on the opposing team; both will challenge each other and bring out the best of this matchup.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. Myles Turner

These two players have changed the landscape of big men, such as their positions and abilities. Both can stretch the floor for their teams and bomb 3-pointers away, post up, playmake from the pick and roll and catch lobs.

They bring versatility to their team's offence and play great defence. Kristaps Porzingis vs. Myles Turner will be a game-influencing matchup tonight.