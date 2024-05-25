Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 25) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers continue their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals in Indianapolis on Saturday. The Celtics, up 2-0, are in a comfortable position after defending home court in Games 1 and 2. Meanwhile, the Pacers are reeling after Game 2's 126-110 loss saw star man Tyrese Haliburton make an injury exit.

The Pacers' chances of bouncing back seem bleak with Haliburton iffy to play. Boston has been too dominant and talented for the Pacers to outplay, making it the favorite to win again to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

After their Game 1 slip-up, the Celtics regrouped and returned to their usual form on both ends of the floor behind Jaylen Brown's 40-point burst. The All-Star had 24 points in the first half as he carried the Celtics' charge, with Jayson Tatum struggling after tallying only four points on 2 of 8 shots in that stretch.

Brown added five rebounds and two assists while shooting 51.9%, including four 3s. Tatum recovered in the second half, totaling 23 points on the night, with six rebounds and five assists. Despite a streaky offensive night, he ensured to keep the defensive intensity up.

Meanwhile, the Pacers got a 28-point, five-rebound effort from Pascal Siakam on 13 of 17 shots. Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points and eight assists in 24 minutes before his injury exit, while Andrew Nembhard finished with 16 points. No other Pacers player made significant contributions.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report for Game 3

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have listed Jrue Holiday as questionable with an illness, while Luke Kornet is doubtful with a left wrist sprain. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out with a right soleus strain.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers are without Bennedict Mathurin, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury, while Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with hamstring soreness.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. If Holiday sits out, Sam Hauser could start for Boston.

Point guards Jrue Holiday* Payton Pritchard Shooting guard Derrick White

Sam Hauser Jaden Springer Small forwards Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk Power forwards Jayson Tatum

Oshae Brissett



Centers Al Horford Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Sr.*

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. TJ McConnell is likely to replace Haliburton if the latter doesn't suit up.

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton* T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin



Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3?

ABC will broadcast the Celtics-Pacers Game 3 nationally, while NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Indiana will provide coverage in local areas. Meanwhile, DirecTV, Sling TV and Fubo are the online streaming options for fans in the US. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 pm ET.