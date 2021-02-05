Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers: 3 key matchups that could determine the outcome | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers are set to host the Boston Celtics this Friday night in a game that will feature some of the NBA's most elite talent.

The marquee matchup will showcase a clash featuring LA Clippers' superstar Kawhi Leonard and Paul George up against the Boston Celtics talented duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Both the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics are among the top teams in their respected conferences and are hoping to reach the ultimate NBA goal: a championship.

They will be using this nationally broadcasted game to prove to the rest of the league that they have improved from last season and are legitimate contenders to win a title.

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers: Key matchups to look out for

Ultimately, every game in the NBA comes down to the key matchup between the star players.

This article will take a close look at what the three key matchups will be between the Boston Celtics and the LA Clippers that will decide this game's outcome.

#3 Reggie Jackson vs Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics vs the LA Clippers

One of the more important matchups will take place at the point guard position where Kemba Walker will be battling against Reggie Jackson.

Kemba Walker missed the first three weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season after recovering from a stem cell injection in his left knee back in October. It has taken time for him to get back to his All-star level during his first few games back with the Boston Celtics. He is averaging 15 points and 4.3 assists during the 25 minutes he is recording each game.

However, with every game Walker has played in this season, he has seen an increase in playtime. In his latest matchup, he played a season-high 30:30 minutes and scored 19 points. Walker will look to use his crafty dribbling and wide array of jump shots to win his matchup against Reggie Jackson.

As for the LA Clippers, this will be Reggie Jackson's seventh start of the season. He was not a guaranteed starter coming into the year but has recently beat out Lou Williams, earning his spot.

Jackson, averaging only 8 points a game on 44.1% shooting, will have a chance to notch his scoring totals up against Kemba Walker, who allows players to shoot an increased 4.4% expected field goal rating when guarding them, via cleaningtheglass.com.

#2 Paul George and Jaylen Brown

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers

Paul George and Jaylen Brown are both in the middle of career-best years. George is averaging 24.4 points while shooting a career-high 50.8% from the field, 47.8% from three, and 90.5% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Brown is producing 26.4 points while shooting 51.8% percentage from the field and 42.4% from three.

It is clear that both shooting guards have shown they are capable of scoring at a high rate this season, but their matchup on Friday night will come down to defense.

Brown holds a heavy load for the Boston Celtics defensively, but this year the team is ranked in the middle of the pack for defensive efficiency, allowing 111.16 points per 100 possessions, via basketball-reference.com.

Jaylen Brown himself has also shown a drop off in his defensive play. This season, according to cleaningtheglass.com, teams are turning the ball over 3.2% less against the Boston Celtics when he is on the court.

Meanwhile, when Paul George, who has been selected to the All-NBA defensive team four times, is on the court for the LA Clippers, teams turn the ball over at an increased rate of 4.1%, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

Paul George is up.



"Our defense has to carry us year-round. ... Our defense has to be the foundation." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) January 25, 2021

#1 Kawhi Leonard vs Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

The matchup that fans will be most excited about is Jayson Tatum against Kawhi Leonard. Both players are regarded as the two of the top forwards in the league.

Leonard first grew as a star in this league due to his lockdown perimeter defense. Later in his career, he improved his shot and is now one of the league's more efficient offensive players.

This season for the LA Clippers, Kawhi is averaging 26.2 points on 51.3% shooting. However, in addition to his scoring ability, he has recently added playmaking to his repertoire. The two-time finals MVP is creating 17.2 points off assist this season per36 minutes, via forbes.com.

Oh, without a doubt. Kawhi's playmaking and quickness with his decision making has taken a jump every single year since 2016.



You can just see it. Also, he's near a career-low in turnover percentage, which is a big deal. https://t.co/0q2jBji65l — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 16, 2021

As for Jayson Tatum, he has developed into one of the league's most dynamic scorers. Since returning from his league-mandated quarantine, due to health and safety protocols, he is averaging 26.6 points and has been extremely hot from three, shooting 75%.

It is expected that Tatum will soon regress to the mean in terms of his three-pointer shooting percentage. However, if he can remain hot while matched up against Kawhi Leonard, he will likely earn the Boston Celtics a win over the LA Clippers on Friday night.

