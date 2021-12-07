Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers, who have recorded 12 wins and 12 losses so far this season, stand 7th in the Western Conference.

For a team that was expected to be a finals contenders before the season began, Frank Vogel's team has been a major disappointment.

They will head into Tuesday with a loss at the hands of the LA Clippers behind them. Stephen A. Smith, while on NBA on ESPN, claimed that he expects Vogel to be fired due to the LA Lakers' poor performance.

Smith: "I expect the Lakers to fire Frank Vogel. I am not advocating it by any stretch of the imagination. I like Frank Vogel. Frank Vogel has been a top notch defensive mind in the NBA. I think he is a champion with the Los Angeles Lakers."

He continued: "But these are the Lakers. This is tensive times."

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have registered 13 wins and 11 losses so far this season. Despite being in the stacked Eastern Conference, they have managed to stay amongst the top six teams. They will head to Los Angeles with a victory behind them.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics will compete with the LA Lakers without any of the players specifically sidelined due to injury or illness. That being said, Jaylen Brown is marked as questionable and Romeo Langford as probable heading into Tuesday.

Brown, who is one of Boston's top scorers, has missed the last two games as he recuperates from a hamstring injury. His availability for the game against the Lakers will depend on his status leading up to the match.

Player Name Status Reason Jaylen Brown Questionable Hamstring injury Romeo Langford Probable Sprained right ankle

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers will meet the Celtics with five of their players on the NBA's official injury report. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the top scorers for their teams, have been marked as probable for Tuesday. James, who has only played 12 games so far this season, is suffering from a strained rectus abdominis.

Carmelo Anthony, the second-best three-point shooter in Vogel's squad, has been marked as questionable due to flu-like symptoms. Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn will continue to remain sidelined on Decemer 7th.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Probable Strained rectus abdominis Anthony Davis Probable Sprained left thumb Carmelo Anthony Questionable Flu like symptoms Trevor Ariza Out Right ankle injury Kendrick Nunn Out Bone bruise

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

In Brown's absence, Ime Udoka has taken a liking to starting Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder on the backcourt. Schroder is averaging 17.9 points per game and dropped 31 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics' frontcourt will feature Jayson Tatum playing alongside Grant Williams and Robert Williams III.

LA Lakers

The Lakers will most likely start LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the frontcourt. Although Dwight Howard was the starting center against the Clippers, we believe that DeAndre Jordan will resume his role as a starter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker will start as the team's primary guards on the backcourt.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Robert Williams III.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Talen Horton-Tucker | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Edited by Rohit Mishra