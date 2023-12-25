Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Prediction and betting tips | December 25, 2023

The Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers matchup is one of the five Christmas Day games that the NBA has prepared for their fans. This is the first time that both teams face this 2023-24 season. The last two matches of last season were won by the Boston Celtics in overtime fashion.

The Boston Celtics lead the NBA Eastern Conference standings with a record of 22-6. They are coming off a dominating performance against the LA Clippers and are on back-to-back wins.

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably feeling some NBA In-Season Tournament hangover as they have only won two of their seven games since winning the NBA Cup. They own a 16-14 record and are placed 9th in the NBA Western Conference standings.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers game will take place on Monday, December 25, inside the walls of the Crypto.com Arena. ABC and ESPN have the television broadcast rights for this game and the telecast begins at 5:00 p.m. ET. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game at their convenience through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Celtics (-150) vs Lakers (+125)

Spread: Celtics -3.0 (-110) vs +3.0 Lakers (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics (u226.5) vs Lakers (o226.5)

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Preview

The LA Lakers have a long list of players in their recent injury list and it includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent marked as 'questionable'. Listed as probable to play are Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt.

For the Boston Celtics, three players are 'questionable' to play and they are Kristpans Porzingis, Lamar Stevens and Svi Mykhailiuk. Luke Kornet is listed as 'probable' with his groin injury.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Predicted lineups

The Boston Celtics are going to start Al Horford just in case Kristaps Porzingis is a late scratch. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are locked in the forward positions while Jrue Holiday and Derrick White form the team' starting backcourt.

As always, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are game-time decisions but they are expected to play this Christmas Day game. They should start and form the front court with Jarred Vanderbilt. Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish round up the starting five just like they did against the OKC Thunder.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

LeBron James is given an NBA prop of 27.5 points and he is expected to put on a show on Christmas Day, especially after coming off a 40-point performance against the OKC Thunder.

Jayson Tatum is also expected to give the Lakers a run for their money and his 29.5 points on the NBA prop is expected to be broken as well in this marquee matchup.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers: Prediction

The Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers game promises to be a blockbuster matchup for Christmas Day. The Celtics are favored to win but risking on the Lakers is not bad at all especially since they have a home-court advantage. The safer pick is still the Celtics with the total expected to go over and the spread covered.