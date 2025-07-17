  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 17

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 17

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 17, 2025 10:53 GMT
Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League - Image Credits: Instagram (@celtics, @lakers)
Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League - Image Credits: Instagram (@celtics, @lakers)

The Boston Celtics face off against the LA Lakers in one of eight 2025 Summer League matchups scheduled on Thursday. Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will host the highly anticipated battle, with both teams set to play their third game of the event.

Ad

Boston’s Summer League squad features three selections from the 2025 NBA Draft. Hugo Gonzalez was taken with the 28th pick, while Amari Williams and Max Shulga were selected in the second round. In contrast, the Lakers’ roster doesn't include any players from this year’s draft class.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

The Celtics-Lakers Summer League matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT), with the contest being broadcast on ESPN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can also catch the action through a live stream, using FUBO TV or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-145) vs Los Angeles Lakers (+120)

Spread: Boston Celtics (-2.5 -110) vs Los Angeles Lakers (+2.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Boston Celtics (o175.5 -110) vs Los Angeles Lakers (o175.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Preview

The Celtics began their Summer League campaign on a successful note, clinching a comfortable 92-78 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 11, thanks to Jordan Walsh’s 17-point outing and Charles Bassey’s 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Matt Reynolds’ boys extended their win streak with a 94-81 defeat of the New York Knicks on July 13. Yet again, Bassey’s 22-point, 13-rebound double-double proved to be vital.

Ad

July 14’s clash against the Miami Heat witnessed seven Boston players scoring in double-digits. However, it wasn't enough to get the job done against the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Lakers enter Thursday’s contest boasting a 1-2 record. Despite participating in the California Classic, LA suffered an 87-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in their Summer League opener.

While they redeemed themselves with a 94-81 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on July 12, Bronny James and Co. suffered a 67-58 loss in their latest clash against the LA Clippers.

Ad

Cole Swider has been a standout player for the Purple & Gold, averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Roster

Boston Celtics

PlayerPosition
Jordan WalshForward
Hugo GonzálezForward
Max ShulgaGuard
Hayden GrayGuard
Kendall BrownGuard
Jalen BridgesForward
Isaiah WongGuard
Miles NorrisForward
Aaron ScottForward
Charles BasseyCenter
Kenneth Lofton Jr.Forward-Center
Zach HicksForward
Ben GreggForward
Baylor Scheierman Guard-Forward
Amari Williams Center
Ad

LA Lakers

PlayerPosition
Dalton KnechtGuard
Bronny JamesGuard
Christian KolokoCenter
RJ DavisGuard
DJ StewardGuard
Sam MennengaForward
Augustas MarciulionisCenter
Darius BazleyForward
TY JohnsonGuard
Sir'Jabari RiceGuard
Cole SwiderForward
Eric DixonForward
DaJaun GordonGuard
Julian ReeseForward
Ethan TaylorGuard
Trey Jemison III Center
Arthur Kaluma Forward
Ad

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Prediction

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jordan Walsh and Baylor Scheierman are just a few of the talented players, making the Celtics roster one of the most experienced in the Summer League.

As they head into their game against the Lakers as the favorites, they will want to end the Summer League regular season with a strong performance and a win over their longtime rivals.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications