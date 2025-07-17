Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 17

The Boston Celtics face off against the LA Lakers in one of eight 2025 Summer League matchups scheduled on Thursday. Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will host the highly anticipated battle, with both teams set to play their third game of the event.

Boston’s Summer League squad features three selections from the 2025 NBA Draft. Hugo Gonzalez was taken with the 28th pick, while Amari Williams and Max Shulga were selected in the second round. In contrast, the Lakers’ roster doesn't include any players from this year’s draft class.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

The Celtics-Lakers Summer League matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT), with the contest being broadcast on ESPN.

Fans can also catch the action through a live stream, using FUBO TV or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-145) vs Los Angeles Lakers (+120)

Spread: Boston Celtics (-2.5 -110) vs Los Angeles Lakers (+2.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Boston Celtics (o175.5 -110) vs Los Angeles Lakers (o175.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Preview

The Celtics began their Summer League campaign on a successful note, clinching a comfortable 92-78 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 11, thanks to Jordan Walsh’s 17-point outing and Charles Bassey’s 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Matt Reynolds’ boys extended their win streak with a 94-81 defeat of the New York Knicks on July 13. Yet again, Bassey’s 22-point, 13-rebound double-double proved to be vital.

July 14’s clash against the Miami Heat witnessed seven Boston players scoring in double-digits. However, it wasn't enough to get the job done against the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Lakers enter Thursday’s contest boasting a 1-2 record. Despite participating in the California Classic, LA suffered an 87-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in their Summer League opener.

While they redeemed themselves with a 94-81 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on July 12, Bronny James and Co. suffered a 67-58 loss in their latest clash against the LA Clippers.

Cole Swider has been a standout player for the Purple & Gold, averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Roster

Boston Celtics

Player Position Jordan Walsh Forward Hugo González Forward Max Shulga Guard Hayden Gray Guard Kendall Brown Guard Jalen Bridges Forward Isaiah Wong Guard Miles Norris Forward Aaron Scott Forward Charles Bassey Center Kenneth Lofton Jr. Forward-Center Zach Hicks Forward Ben Gregg Forward Baylor Scheierman Guard-Forward Amari Williams Center

LA Lakers

Player Position Dalton Knecht Guard Bronny James Guard Christian Koloko Center RJ Davis Guard DJ Steward Guard Sam Mennenga Forward Augustas Marciulionis Center Darius Bazley Forward TY Johnson Guard Sir'Jabari Rice Guard Cole Swider Forward Eric Dixon Forward DaJaun Gordon Guard Julian Reese Forward Ethan Taylor Guard Trey Jemison III Center Arthur Kaluma Forward

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers Prediction

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jordan Walsh and Baylor Scheierman are just a few of the talented players, making the Celtics roster one of the most experienced in the Summer League.

As they head into their game against the Lakers as the favorites, they will want to end the Summer League regular season with a strong performance and a win over their longtime rivals.

