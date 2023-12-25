Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 25, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics and LA Lakers will highlight tonight's 2023 NBA Christmas Day games slate. The storied rivals will meet for the first time this season on the marquee schedule day. The Celtics are 22-6, tied for the league-best record with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 16-14 and the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champions. They are ninth in the West.

The Celtics enter the contest behind two straight wins over the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers. They have recorded consecutive losses just once this season. Boston is seemingly the best team so far. The Lakers enter this contest behind a 129-120 road win over the OKC Thunder.

The NBA Cup holders were in the middle of a 1-5 run before that contest. LA has had an up-and-down season due to injuries. A rough schedule early in the season hasn't helped their cause, either. They have been on the road more than any other team in December.

Injuries for Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers

Here's a look at the injury reports for the Celtics and Lakers ahead of Monday's showdown.

Boston Celtics injuries for Dec. 25, 2023

The Celtics' injury report includes four players. Kristaps Porzingis is the most notable name on the list. The former All-Star is questionable because of a left ankle sprain. He missed the last game against the Clippers, so Porzingis will likely suit up.

Svi Mykhailiuk and Lamar Stevens are also questionable. The former is dealing with a left heel contusion, while the latter has a non-Covid illness. Luke Kornet rounds off the list. The C's reserve center is probable due to a left adductor strain.

LA Lakers injury report for Dec. 25, 2023

The Lakers' injury report is the same as majority of their recent games. Anthony Davis (hip/adductor), LeBron James (calf contusion) and Cam Reddish (groin) are all questionable. Rui Hachmiura (wrist) and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) are probable. Gabe Vincent is the only player out for the Lakers with a knee effusion.

All players except for Vincent are likely to play, considering the value of this contest and the opportunity to play on Christmas Day.

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 25, 2023

The Celtics could roll with their preferred starting lineup with Jrue Holiday and Derrick White as the guards, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as the forwards and Kristaps Porzingis as the center. If Porzingis doesn't play, he will likely be replaced by veteran Al Horford.

Here's the Celtics depth chart:

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Dalano Banton Shooting guards Derrick White Sam Hauser JD Davison Small Forwards Jaylen Brown Oshae Brissett Power Forwards Jayson Tatum Al Horford Lamar Stevens Centers Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 25, 2023

The Lakers tinkered with their starting lineup for the second time this season, with all players available before their 129-120 win over the OKC Thunder. Darvin Ham benched D'Angelo Russell for Jarred Vanderbilt, moving LeBron James to the point guard position. Cam Reddish played as the shooting guard, while Taurean Prince and Vanderbilt formed the frontcourt trio alongside Anthony Davis.

Considering the Celtics' pace, shooting and size, the Lakers could continue using this lineup to contain Boston's offense and find transition scoring opportunities early. Here's the Lakers' depth chart:

Point guards LeBron James D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Cam Reddish Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent Small forwards Taurean Prince Max Christie Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura Christian Wood Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers key matchups

The Boston Celtics and LA Lakers have talented rosters at their disposal that have helped them become favorites to win a record 18th NBA championship. These stars will have a significant influence on the game. Both teams are equipped with a supporting cast of players who will be needed to neutralize the big names. Here are some of the matchups to look forward to:

Jrue Holiday vs LeBron James

With LeBron James likely to continue playing point guard, Jrue Holiday, the Celtics' point of attack defensive presence, could guard the four-time MVP. Holiday boasts the strength and endurance to match LeBron's physicality, while the latter holds a size advantage.

Jrue is a smart defender who can be highly disruptive defensively. He's capable of not letting the Lakers star get a free runway to the rim and take away his angles to create opportunities for his teammates.

Jayson Tatum vs Jarred Vanderbilt

Jarred Vanderbilt has a penchant for limiting the opposing team's best player. A forward with Jayson Tatum's size and length makes Vanderbilt the ideal primary defender on Tatum. But Tatum's coming off a hot streak, and if he gets going early, there's no ceiling on the kind of night he may have on offense. Vanderbilt forcing a slow start for Tatum could help the Lakers significantly.

Kristaps Porzingis vs Anthony Davis

The battle of the bigs is certainly the one to watch out for. Porzingis has struggled in his matchups with Davis in the past, but he's got the spacing and the firepower around him this time to be more impactful.

His defense will hold the key to this matchup, though. The LA Lakers feeds on Davis' scoring in the paint. If Porzingis can hold his own against his counterpart's versatility on the interior, the Boston Celtics will be in the driver's seat.