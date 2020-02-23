Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 23rd February 2020

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Sunday, 23 February 2020 (3:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, LA

Last Game Results

Boston Celtics (39-16): 127-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (21 February)

Los Angeles Lakers (42-12): 117-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (21 February)

Boston Celtics Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Boston Celtics

It last happened in 1960 that four Celtics players scored 25 or more points in a single game. The history repeated itself in the last game for the Boston Celtics as four players - Gordon Hayward (29), Jayson Tatum (28), Jaylen Brown (25), and Daniel Theis (25) did it again.

With a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics have improved to 39-16 for the season. They have slowly started to look like a strong contender for the trophy even after initial speculations of not having a solid big man in the paint.

Beating lakers will be one critical step for them to prove it to the naysayers that they mean business this season.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has massively evolved these years, turning into a potential superstar. He is having a season of his career, averaging 22.5 points, seven rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.

A lot will be expected of him tonight against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

Celtics' predicted lineup

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the West, however, they have lost games to teams like Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks this season. They are surely a strong contender this year but have not been dominating like the Bucks. This game against the Celtics, therefore, might be a start of displaying authority this season.

The Lakers are on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to notch another victory tonight at home.

Key Player - LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

King James is 35 years old, but still shows no sign of slowing down. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game this season. He has been shooting nearly 49% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Tonight will be another crucial game for James, who will look to dominate the Celtics' side.

Lakers' Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green

Celtics vs Lakers Match Prediction

Last time these two teams locked horns back in January, where Celtics came out victorious by a huge margin. Some would predict the same result tonight, however, we might forget that Anthony Davis was on minute restrictions that night, and was making a comeback after missing a few games.

The Lakers were not at all playing with full force as their perimeter defense allowed the Celtics to knock down a lot of threes. However, tonight they are at home, with Anthony Davis all fit and ready to go.

We are predicting the lakers will romp to victory tonight.

Where to watch Celtics vs Lakers?

The game can be watched on TV on ABC. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.