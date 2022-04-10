Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will visit the FedExForum in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The two teams are wrapping up their regular-season campaign with this game. Their last meeting resulted in a 120-107 Celtics victory, despite Ja Morant dropping 38 points. The Grizzlies will look to seek revenge on their home floor this time.

The 50-31 Celtics are third in the East. They are tied with the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers and are one game behind the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks (51-30). If they lose this game and the Sixers win theirs against the Detroit Pistons (23-58), Jayson Tatum and co. will fall to fourth seed.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are firmly holding onto second place in the West. They are eight games behind the top seed Phoenix Suns (64-17) and four games ahead of the third-seeded Golden State Warriors (52-29). Hence, the outcome of this game won't make any difference to the standings.

With their 141-114 win against the New Orleans Pelicans (36-45) last night, the Grizzlies tied their franchise record of 56 wins. In their final game of the season, they will seek to create a new franchise record.

NBA @NBA



He led



: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST Ja Morant was dropping dimes and taking flight in his return to the @memgrizz He led #GrindCity to their 56th win of the season, tying a franchise record. @JaMorant : 21 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST Ja Morant was dropping dimes and taking flight in his return to the @memgrizz.He led #GrindCity to their 56th win of the season, tying a franchise record.@JaMorant: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST https://t.co/aCFStPd7r3

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Nik Stauksas and Robert Williams III are out. Stauskas is suffering from a sprained ankle, while Williams III is out for the foreseeable future with a meniscal tear in his left knee.

Player Name Status Reason Nik Stauskas Out Right Ankle Sprain Robert Williams III Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Kyle Anderson of the Grizzlies against the Denver Nuggets

The Grizzlies have their talisman Ja Morant back in the lineup. Additionally, they are missing Jarrett Culver, Tyrell Terry and Killian Tillie. Culver and Tillie are both out with knee soreness, while Terry is dealing with a sore foot.

Player Name Status Reason Tyrell Terry Out Left Foot Soreness Killian Tillie Out Left Knee Soreness Jarrett Culver Out Right Knee Soreness

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies 56-25 +176 U 228.5 +5.0 Boston Celtics 50-31 -210 O 228.5 -5.0

The Grizzlies are not favorites to win this game despite their recent winning streak because the Celtics have been fared better lately. The game is at the FedExForum in Memphis, so the scales might be tipped in favor of the home team.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are 22-18 on the road. Jayson Tatum is shooting at 42% from beyond the arc in his last 10 games. The Celtics are 3-3 their last six games.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Jayson Tatum making 5+ threes.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are 30-10 at home. Ja Morant dropped nine dimes on his return on Saturday. The Grizzlies have lost two of their last three games.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Ja Morant getting a double-double.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Boston's Jaylen Brown talks with Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics should deploy their most recent lineup. They should have Marcus Smart as the point guard, with Jaylen Brown joining him in the backcourt. Jayson Tatum could start as the small forward and Al Horford as the power forward, while the center will likely be Daniel Theis.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies could deploy their ideal lineup. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane could share the backcourt, with Morant running point. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. should be the forward pair, with Steven Adams retaining his center position. Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson will likely come off the bench.

The Grizzlies are 20-9 against Eastern Conference teams. The Celtics are 17-12 against Western Conference teams. The totals have gone OVER in three of the Celtics' last five games.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on the Grizzlies.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Daniel Theis.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Memphis Boston 0 votes so far