Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two heavyweight teams in the NBA this season, the Boston Celtics are traveling to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies as this is a matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

The Boston Celtics are having an incredible season so far despite there being rumors of potential unrest between the players. Under rookie head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are third in the East with a 50-31 record. However, they seem to have turned a corner, having won seven of their last ten games and seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have been flying high all season long as they have won eight of their last 10 games as they are seeded second in the Western Conference with a record that reads 56 wins and 25 losses. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have been one of the surprise packages this season and are a major threat in the West.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10th; 7 PM ET (Monday, April 11th; 4:30 AM).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Boston Celtics Preview

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum celebrates

Coming into the season, the Boston Celtics were expected to make some serious noise in the East, with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in their ranks. However, things haven't exactly gone according to plan. as they had a poor start to the season amid rumors of unrest between players.

To their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year and looked like a completely different team to the one at the start of the season. They currently possess the best defense in the league, though their offense is only ranked 14th.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown | Small Forward: Jayson Tatum | Power Forward: Al Horford | Center: Daniel Theis

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Grizzlies have arguably been the surprise package of the season and have put the NBA on notice with their performances. They are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league with their youthfulness and vigor that has seen them beat the Los Angeles Lakers three times already.

Coming into the season, getting to the playoffs would have been considered a huge success for the Grizzlies. Not anymore, as the Memphis-based side have raised expectations and are favored to go deep into the postseason this year. Given their current form, they may even top the Western Conference.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Dillon Brooks; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds and Spreads - April 10, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies 56-25 +110 Under 228.5 +2 Boston Celtics 50-31 -130 Over 228.5 -2

The Boston Celtics are slightly favored coming into this game because of their recent run of form as they have won eight of their last 10 outings in the NBA. What is also factored into this is the fact that the Nuggets will miss Murray and Porter Jr.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG this season for Boston. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.7 PPG this season for the Celtics. The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 PPG this season. The Grizzlies have won 8 of their last 10 games. Ja Morant is available for this game.

Celtics vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Both teams are heading into this matchup on good form so confidence should be high in both camps. However, the Celtics have hit supreme form having won seven of their last 10 outings and have too much firepower defensively to win this game.

Boston have won seven of their lat 10 games in the NBA. The Grizzlies have won 30 games at home this season. Boston have won 22 games on the road this season.

Where to watch Celtics vs Grizzlies?

You can catch live action between the two sides via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - TNT and on local TV - NBCSB.

