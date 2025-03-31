Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 31 | NBA 2024-25 season

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 31, 2025 11:50 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn

The Boston Celtics take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Monday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two ball clubs this season. On Dec. 7, the Grizzlies beat the Celtics 127-121.

The Celtics (55-19) are the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference and riding the momentum of eight consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (44-30) are fifth in the Western Conference and have lost five of their last six games.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report

Boston Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable due to knee issues.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Brandon Clarke and Zyon Pullin will both miss out, as they are also dealing with knee injuries.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Derrick WhitePayton PritchardJD Davison
Jrue HolidayBaylor ScheiermanTorrey Craig
Jaylen BrownSam HauserJordan Walsh
Jayson TatumAl HorfordXavier Tillman
Kristaps PorzingisLuke KornetNeemias Queta
Memphis Grizzlies

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Ja MorantScotty Pippen Jr.Yuki Kawamura
Desmond BaneVince Williams Jr.
Jaylen WellsGregory Jackson
Jaren Jackson Jr.Brandon Clarke
Zach EdeyJay Huff
Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Key matchups

Derrick White vs Ja Morant

Ja Morant holds the keys to the offense of the Grizzlies. This season, he's averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Standing in his way on the Celtics side is Derrick White, one of the most versatile two-way guards in the league. White will have his hands full as he attempts to contain the offensive brilliance of the two-time All-Star.

Jaylen Brown vs Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells has proven himself to be an athletic specimen on both ends of the floor. The rookie wing is contributing 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds to the Grizzlies' cause this season.

As the playoffs approach, Wells will have himself a good litmus test as he goes up against Jaylen Brown. The 2024 Finals MVP is putting up 22.4 points a night on a 46.1% shooting clip.

Jayson Tatum vs Jaren Jackson Jr

The matchup at power forward offers an interesting clash of styles. On the one hand, there's the multifaceted offensive attack of Jayson Tatum, who's capable of punishing defenders inside and outside.

Meanwhile, there's the defensive brilliance of Jaren Jackson Jr., who can control the pace of games with his rebounding and interior presence.

