Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 31 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Monday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two ball clubs this season. On Dec. 7, the Grizzlies beat the Celtics 127-121.

The Celtics (55-19) are the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference and riding the momentum of eight consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (44-30) are fifth in the Western Conference and have lost five of their last six games.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report

Boston Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable due to knee issues.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Brandon Clarke and Zyon Pullin will both miss out, as they are also dealing with knee injuries.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Boston Celtics

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Derrick White Payton Pritchard JD Davison Jrue Holiday Baylor Scheierman Torrey Craig Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh Jayson Tatum Al Horford Xavier Tillman Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Memphis Grizzlies

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Yuki Kawamura Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Jaylen Wells Gregory Jackson Jaren Jackson Jr. Brandon Clarke Zach Edey Jay Huff

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Key matchups

Derrick White vs Ja Morant

Ja Morant holds the keys to the offense of the Grizzlies. This season, he's averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Standing in his way on the Celtics side is Derrick White, one of the most versatile two-way guards in the league. White will have his hands full as he attempts to contain the offensive brilliance of the two-time All-Star.

Jaylen Brown vs Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells has proven himself to be an athletic specimen on both ends of the floor. The rookie wing is contributing 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds to the Grizzlies' cause this season.

As the playoffs approach, Wells will have himself a good litmus test as he goes up against Jaylen Brown. The 2024 Finals MVP is putting up 22.4 points a night on a 46.1% shooting clip.

Jayson Tatum vs Jaren Jackson Jr

The matchup at power forward offers an interesting clash of styles. On the one hand, there's the multifaceted offensive attack of Jayson Tatum, who's capable of punishing defenders inside and outside.

Meanwhile, there's the defensive brilliance of Jaren Jackson Jr., who can control the pace of games with his rebounding and interior presence.

