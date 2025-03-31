Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2025

For the second time this season, the Boston Celtics take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a high-profile matchup live on TNT. The Celtics are out for revenge after Ja Morant and the Grizzlies outlasted them 127-127 in their first game at the TD Garden last Dec. 7.

Morant finished the game with 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He also had a ridiculous reverse slam that quickly went viral due to its difficulty. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum struggled in that game, scoring just 17 points on 21 shots.

In addition to TNT, the game will also be televised on NBC Sports Boston and via live stream on Max. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Celtics (-198) vs. Grizzlies (+164)

Spread: Celtics -4.5 (-110) vs. Grizzlies +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics o236 (-110) vs. Grizzlies u236 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Celtics have the third-best record in the NBA at 55-19. They are on an eight-game winning streak despite missing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at times due to injuries. They are building a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs as they prepare to defend their championship.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are starting to fall apart, with the firing of coach Taylor Jenkins sending shockwaves across the league. They are fifth in the West at 44-30, but several teams are right on their tails. A rough finish to the regular season could send them down to the play-in tournament spots.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups

Celtics

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Derrick White | F - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 27.5 points via DraftKings. He's favored to go UNDER (-120) despite scoring 28 or more points twice in his last three games. Bet against the odds and watch "The Anomaly" go OVER (-110) against Memphis.

Ja Morant is favored to go OVER (-122) 23.5 points via FanDuel. He has scored 24 points or more six times in his last seven games. However, he's coming off an injury and only had 22 points in his previous game. Don't expect Morant to hit the mark, so vote UNDER (-108).

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The Celtics are slightly favored to beat the Grizzlies despite being the road team. They remain one of the best teams in the league, so it's warranted to bet on them against a Memphis team that recently fired their head coach. The prediction is a win for the Celtics, and the total will go OVER 236 points.

