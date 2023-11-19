Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and betting tips | November 19, 2023

The Boston Celtics (10-2) and Memphis Grizzlies (3-9) go toe-to-toe on Sunday, Nov. 19. Memphis will be playing on their second night of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies secured their third win of the season by beating the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Marcus Smart will not be facing his former team, as he's dealing with an ankle injury sustained against the LA Lakers. The Celtics will be waiting on the availability of Jaylen Brown, who's listed as questionable with a right adductor strain.

Brown slipped on the Toronto Raptors in-season tournament court on Friday and looked to have injured himself.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (10-2) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-9)

Date and Time: November 19, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennesse

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The Boston Celtics have proven themselves to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

Their five-out offense is creating driving lanes to pressure the rim. They're also one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA and have five players shooting over 40% from the 3-point range on catch-and-shoot attempts.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have struggled to begin the season. Steven Adams and Ja Morant's absence have hurt their overall chances of success. Their makeshift rotation hasn't found their rhythm, and they find themselves toward the bottom of the Western Conference, as a result.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Projected Starting Line-ups

The Boston Celtics starting five could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis

If Jaylen Brown doesn't get cleared to play against the Grizzlies, Joe Mazzulla will likely inject Al Horford into the starting line-up and run a double-big system. If Mazzulla prefers to keep his veteran big man on the bench, Sam Hauser could fill Brown's spot.

The Memphis Grizzlies starting five could look like this: Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Bismack Biyombo

Memphis' guard rotation is depleted. With both Ja Morant and Marcus Smart ruled out, Derrick White is the only veteran guard on the roster, and he's better served coming off the bench. A lack of ball-handling and playmaking creates a stagnant offense for Taylor Jenkins' team.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum enters the game against the Memphis Grizzlies with -115 odds of scoring over 25.5 points. In his last outing against the Toronto Raptors, the St. Louis native went 1-of-11 from deep and will be looking to bounce back in Memphis.

Desmond Bane is the Memphis Grizzlies' best perimeter shooter. He's averaging 35.2% from the 3-point range and has odds of +135 to score under 2.5 perimeter shots against Boston.

Tatum, meanwhile, is pulling down 8.7 rebounds per contest. He's a -120 to secure 9.5 rebounds or more and -105 on the under. Given Tatum can be a nightly double-double threat, which is worth keeping in mind before placing any wager.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Celtics enter their game against the Grizzlies as strong favorites to extend their five-game win streak. They have a -7.5 on the spread with odds of -110, and are -320 on the money line. Boston also has the rest advantage, along with a deeper roster.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies have snapped their losing streak and will want to build on their win over Gregg Popovich's team. However, there aren't many stronger opponents than the Celtics, regardless of whether Brown plays in the game or not. The Celtics should win comfortably.