Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 11th, 2020, 5:00 PM ET (Wednesday 2:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics, who are comfortably the third seed in the Eastern Conference, take on the Memphis Grizzlies, who are currently eighth in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies will hope to get a win and move further ahead of the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, who are just half a game behind them.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are looking more ready than ever for the playoffs. With a three-game winning streak, they seem to be back at full strength. While they do have a few concerns with health and form, they seem to be on a roll.

Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward combined for 60 points in their overtime win against the Orlando Magic. Jayson Tatum showed his All-Star-caliber play with a clutch three-pointer down the stretch to tie the game for the Boston Celtics.

29 PTS, 9 RBS, 6 AST@jaytatum0 made some big plays to lead us to an OT win ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ibD7UP7VGP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 10, 2020

Advertisement

The only concern for the Boston Celtics was Kemba Walker's poor showing, with the guard going just 1-9 shooting in the game. Marcus Smart has also struggled with his shooting, and the Boston Celtics will hope to work out these issues against the Memphis Grizzlies before the postseason.

Key player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum in action for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics offense is primarily driven by Jayson Tatum, who has been phenomenal this season and is averaging 23.4 points and 7 rebounds a game. While he struggled to find his rhythm in the first few seeding games, Tatum has now hit his stride with several strong performances.

Tatum's return to form has spurred the current winning streak of the Boston Celtics and his performance is key to his team's success against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston Celtics predicted lineup

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - 11th August 2020

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are barely hanging on to the eighth spot in the Western Conference. This game will be crucial in deciding whether they can hold on to their place in the play-in tournament.

Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant continue to struggle to shoot the three-ball. Jonas Valanciunas has been putting up decent performances recently and Grayson Allen's shooting has been the lone bright spot for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are sorely missing Jaren Jackson Jr., who is out for the rest of the season. They will have to pull off a miraculous performance to beat the dominant Boston Celtics.

Key player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have spiraled into losses as Ja Morant has struggled to make shots ever since the season restarted. Without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant will have to put in a superhuman effort to get the Memphis Grizzlies this crucial win.

Morant has averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 assists for the Memphis Grizzlies in his rookie season. He will be their key player in this upcoming game against the Boston Celtics. Look out for a battle of point guards as Ja Morant takes on Kemba Walker on Tuesday.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are clear favorites to win this game against the Memphis Grizzlies. With their star players in great form and with momentum in their favor, the Boston Celtics should be able to breeze past the depleted Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies will require Ja Morant to put on a performance of a lifetime against the elite Boston Celtics defense if they hope to steal a win in this game.

Where to watch Celtics vs Grizzlies?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis. This game will not be broadcast on national television. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Games Today: Eastern Conference showdown as Milwaukee Bucks take on Toronto Raptors, Butler to return to Miami Heat starting 5 | August 10th