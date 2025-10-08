  • home icon
Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 8, 2025

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Oct 08, 2025 05:43 GMT
Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Preseason Game Preview and Prediction (Imagn)

The Boston Celtics will be making their 2025-2026 NBA Preseason debut on Wednesday, Oct. 8, against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be the Celtics' first appearance since last season's second-round loss against the New York Knicks.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies will be entering their second preseason game after dropping their opener against the Detroit Pistons, 128-112. The loss saw their new players, Ty Jerome and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, perform well, putting up 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Celtics-Grizzlies matchup will happen inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis and is set to tip off at 8 pm Eastern time.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, and Prediction

Moneyline: Celtics (-110) vs Grizzlies (-130)

Spread: Celtics +1.5 (-115) vs Grizzlies -1.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Celtics -115 (o228.5) vs Grizzlies -115 (u228.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Boston Celtics are expected to field their potential starting lineup to start the game before giving their second and third string players a chance to play.

Aside from Jayson Tatum, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in last season's NBA playoffs, the Celtics could also miss against the Grizzlies, as he is listed as a game-time decision due to knee concerns.

The team is seen to parade their newest additions, such as Anfernee Simons, Chris Boucher, and Luka Garza. Derrick White, Sam Houser, and Payton Pritchard will also mark their return for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be missing Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey in the game. Additionally, Javon Small, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are day-to-day.

Jerome, Jaylen Wells, Caldwell-Pope, and Santi Aldama will be leading the team once more as they look to pick up their first win in the preseason.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The Celtics will be winning over the Grizzlies as they will be competing with more core players on their roster. The Celtics players are also motivated to prove their worth in the team's rotation, as their depth chart remained a question ahead of the opening night.

