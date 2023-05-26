Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: 3 key takeaways from Game 5

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics took the floor in Game 5 hoping to keep their season alive. After going down 3-0 to the Miami Heat, they've managed to extend the series to a sixth game.

On their home floor, Boston took down Jimmy Butler and company by a final score of 110-97. Here are some takeaways from the momentum building win.

3 Takeaways from Boston Celtics Game 5 win over the Miami Heat

1) Three-point shooting

In today's NBA, teams live and die with their three-point shooting. This aspect played a key role in the Boston Celtics taking down the Miami Heat in Game 5.

The Heat have been an efficient team from deep this playoffs, but Thursday wasn't their night. As a group, they only attempted 23 threes and converted just nine. Part of their struggles from deep likely stemmed from Gabe Vincent being out with an ankle sprain.

As for the Boston Celtics, they had it going from beyond the arc. They shot a stellar 41%, hitting 16 of their 39 attempts.

Overall, basketball is a numbers game. If Boston can keep up this separation of threes, they might be able to stay alive in this series.

2) Slowing down Jimmy Butler

Arguably the main reason why the Miami Heat find themselves in the conference finals is because of Jimmy Butler. Since the playoffs began, the All-Star forward has taken his game to new heights.

One reason why Boston was able to steal another win in this series is because they did a good job of slowing Butler down. In 33 minutes of action, he tallied just 14 points and was a -24.

If the Celtics want any shot of completing this historic comeback, they'll need to keep Butler contained. He's already proven that he's more than capable of stealing a game when needed.

3) Injuries are piling up

The biggest takeaway from this game is that injuries are taking thier toll on the Miami Heat. With Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro both out of the lineup, their rotation is incredibly thin.

Boston already has the more talented roster, and these injuries are making it even more of an uphill battle for Miami. At this point, it's starting to show that they simply don't have the depth to keep themselves afloat.

Miami's rotation is hanging on by a thread. If they keep wearing down like this, it could mean the end of their incredible run.

