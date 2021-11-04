Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Injury Report, Predicted Lineups & Starting 5's - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena for the first meeting between the two franchises in the 2021-22 NBA season on November 4th.

The Miami Heat are on a roll after extending their winning streak with a dominant 125-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have broken their losing streak with a 92-79 win against the Orlando Magic.

The two head into this matchup on Thursday looking to start their regular-season series with a win.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston Celtics in action vs the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics feature no injuries on their roster ahead of their game against the Miami Heat.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA The Boston Celtics injury report for Wednesday's game at Orlando is clean. No players listed.

This proves to be great news for the Boston Celtics considering the odds are stacked against them in this matchup against an excellent Heat side.

The Celtics' side have some talented players but will look at the bigger picture with Jaylen Brown recovering from illness. It is very important for the franchise to ensure the health and safety of the other players on the roster.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Max Strus reacts to a call at the Miami Heat game.

The Miami Heat will feature some omissions from their rotation heading into this matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Max Strus is expected to miss the game due to a left knee injury sustained earlier this week. He has been listed as out on their injury report. KZ Okpala has been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Marcus Garrett will also be absent from the roster due to his assignment in the G League. Additionally, Victor Oladipo will remain sidelined from the Miami Heat roster. There is still no news regarding a timeline for his return.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Heat injury report for Thursday vs. visiting Celtics largely as expected:

Marcus Garrett, out (G League)

Max Strus, out (knee)

Victor Oladipo, out (quad)

KZ Okpala, questionable (ankle)

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in conversation at a Boston Celtics game

With a fully healthy roster heading into this game against the Miami Heat, the leading trio of the Celtics will play a big role in establishing a flow for the side.

Due to building drama between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum regarding their difficulties in playing together, the matter was addressed publicly by Marcus Smart. The issue poses a need to address the conflict within the Boston Celtics' roster and establishing a proper identity will be necessary going forward.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Jaylen is heating up 👀🔥



Jaylen Brown knocks down the shot from deep and he's up to 17 first half points 👌 Jaylen is heating up 👀🔥Jaylen Brown knocks down the shot from deep and he's up to 17 first half points 👌 https://t.co/HqGEGyOs1q

On the court, Tatum and Brown will need to find some consistency with regards to scoring for the Boston Celtics. With Robert Williams anchoring the interior defense, Smart and Brown will play a huge role in ensuring that the Heat's perimeter shooting doesn't get going.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat enter the game against the Milwaukee Bucks after a timeout

The Miami Heat may be missing some pieces from their rotation, but the overall balance may not be affected.

Although there was some speculation with regards to the health of Bam Adebayo, his absence from the injury report allowed Heat fans to breathe a sigh of relief. With the Miami Heat's big three of Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry available for the game, the side will prove to be tough to beat.

NBA @NBA

🔥 23 for

🔥 22 for

🔥 22 for

🔥 5 straight wins for

22+ points for 4 players...the first time in franchise history! 🔥 25 for @raf_tyler 🔥 23 for @JimmyButler 🔥 22 for @Bam1of1 🔥 22 for @Klow7 🔥 5 straight wins for @MiamiHEAT 22+ points for 4 players...the first time in franchise history! 🔥 25 for @raf_tyler 🔥 23 for @JimmyButler 🔥 22 for @Bam1of1 🔥 22 for @Klow7 🔥 5 straight wins for @MiamiHEAT 22+ points for 4 players...the first time in franchise history! https://t.co/bPwrlNU0oc

Additionally, Miami will also look to Tyler Herro to continue scoring off the bench. The 21-year old seems to have the hot hand after recording his third consecutive 20+ point outing in the Heat's most recent game.

Doing an absolute number on the second unit of most teams. Herro is making a strong case as a candidate for the Most Improved Player award early in the season.

The Miami Heat may also see some significant minutes from Dewayne Dedmon and Markieff Morris to support their superstar big man.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5's

Boston Celtics

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams.

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra