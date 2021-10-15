Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will end their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Ime Udoka’s undermanned team fought tooth and nail, but lost by a close decision to the Orlando Magic in their previous game. Notwithstanding the loss, Aaron Nesmith, who started the game, impressed.

Nesmith finished with 23 points, three rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of game time. The threat of Nesmith on the perimeter is going to do wonders for the Boston Celtics’ spacing when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are together on the floor.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, suffered a pummeling against the Atlanta Hawks without almost half their roster injured or resting. After getting a game off, a few of coach Erik Spoelstra’s regulars should be on hand to make for a more competitive outing this time around.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Two of the Celtics’ key players, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, will be sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. They could play once the regular season begins in about a week.

Payton Pritchard was recently added to the injury list after suffering a likely nasal fracture in the Celtics’ game against the Orlando Magic. Pritchard’s absence could be felt, as starting point guard Marcus Smart will be benched due to suspension.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Celtics will suspend Marcus Smart for breaching team rules, per @ShamscharaniaSmart will not play vs. Miami on Friday The Celtics will suspend Marcus Smart for breaching team rules, per @ShamscharaniaSmart will not play vs. Miami on Friday https://t.co/TSDfm2L8oQ

Player: Status: Reason: Smart, Marcus Out Team Suspension Brown, Jaylen Out Health and Safety Protocols Horford, Al Out Health and Safety Protocols Pritchard, Payton Out Injury/Illness - Nasal; Fracture

Miami Heat Injury Report

Many of the Miami Heat’s roster did not travel to Atlanta for the game against the Hawks. Most of those players should be around this time for the second night of a back-to-back.

The ones who are out are recuperating from injury or illness. Victor Oladipo’s timetable to return after tearing an ACL has not yet been confirmed. So he is not playing this game for the Heat. Meanwhile, Marcus Garrett had lower back spasms, and may not feature in this game.

Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven are suffering from cold-like symptoms, and could possibly be sidelined for this preseason match.

Player: Status: Reason: Oladipo, Victor Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Surgery Rehabilitation Garrett, Marcus Out Injury/Illness - Lower Back; Spasms Butler, Jimmy Questionable Injury/Illness - Head; Cold-like Symptoms Yurtseven, Omer Questionable Injury/Illness - Head; Cold-like symptoms

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Without Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard, Dennis Schroder should be an automatic started at point guard for the Boston Celtics. Romeo Langford has had a superb preseason, and should resume his shooting guard duties as a replacement for Jaylen Brown.

After an impressive performance in the last game, Aaron Smith could be given another start by Ime Udoka to boost his confidence. He will likely be at the small forward spot. In that case, the Celtics’ best player, Jason Tatum, would have to slide to the power forward position.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Jayson Tatum is ready for top-5 player status “I just got to be better. I have to elevate my level from being one of the top 10 to 15 players to a top-5 player. I have to try to make everyone else around me better” 🔥(h/t @MarcJSpears Jayson Tatum is ready for top-5 player status “I just got to be better. I have to elevate my level from being one of the top 10 to 15 players to a top-5 player. I have to try to make everyone else around me better” 🔥(h/t @MarcJSpears ) https://t.co/a8tyS1guQK

Robert Williams is a shoo-in to patrol the paint in Al Horford’s absence.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have retooled for another run at the NBA championship this season.

Following a much-needed break, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker are all penciled in to be part of the Heat’s starting unit. Lowry should set up the plays, with Robinson playing off of him at the 2 spot.

Adebayo is the unquestioned man in the middle for the Heat. Providing muscle and hustle out of the power forward position will be Tucker. Caleb Martin should take Jimmy Butler’s small forward position.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard – Romeo Langford | Small Forward – Aaron Nesmith | Power Forward – Jayson Tatum | Center – Robert Williams.

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Duncan Robinson | Small Forward – Caleb Martin | Power Forward – PJ Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo.

