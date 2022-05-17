Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Injury Report,  Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 17th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will lock horns with the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at the FTX Arena on Tuesday, May 17.

Both teams have fought hard to make their way into the Conference finals and after two grueling rounds. It all comes down to these two heavyweights to decide who will represent the East in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics put in a stellar Game 7 performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Grant Williams starred for them, as he scored 27 points while going on a three-point shooting barrage, draining seven of his eighteen attempted threes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything he could and contributed 25 points and 20 rebounds. However, he was helpless to keep Boston from clinching the series with a 109-81 win in Game 7.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat handed the Philadelphia 76ers yet another Conference semifinals exit by showing up strongly in Game 6. Jimmy Butler once again played a big role in the win as he scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Max Strus also had a big game and scored 20 points while registering 11 rebounds.

The Heat contained James Harden wonderfully well in the second half as they allowed him to take only two shots in that duration. In the end, Miami went on to grab a terrific 99-90 win and make it to their second conference finals appearance in three seasons.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Marcus Smart has been listed as questionable for the game against the Miami Heat. According to reports, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game 7 against the Bucks. However, with a little bit of luck and rehabilitation, he could still make the starting lineup on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics have no other players on their injury report and will be raring to go against a difficult opponent.

Player Name Status Reason Marcus Smart Questionable Right Mid foot Sprain

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have reported Kyle Lowry to be out for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. Lowry has had to deal with his share of injuries in the postseason and the Heat will not want to rush his return as he is an integral part of the team.

Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and PJ Tucker are all listed as questionable for the game. All four could still play a part in Game 1 against Boston.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Out Left Hamstring Strain Max Strus Questionable Right Hamstring Strain Gabe Vincent Questionable Left Hamstring Strain PJ Tucker Questionable Right Calf Strain Caleb Martin Questionable Left Ankle Sprain

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. #BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow's ECF Game 1 vs the Celtics.Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. #BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow's ECF Game 1 vs the Celtics.Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 17, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Boston Celtics +105 Over 203.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Miami Heat -125 Under 203.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110]

The Miami Heat are considered to be favorites coming into this game because of their phenomenal record at home in the 2022 playoffs. They are yet to lose a game at the FTX Arena in the postseason and with the form Jimmy Butler is in, it promises to be a difficult outing for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

However, the Celtics made it into the Conference finals after knocking out former champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. That should give them plenty of confidence as they aim to get beyond the finish line against the Heat.

However, the team from South Beach are supremely talented and will have homecourt advantage, which could see them take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have a 4-6 record on the road in their last 10 playoff games. Jayson Tatum has been averaging 28.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 6.1 APG in the playoffs so far. The Celtics have a 2-3 record in Game 1 of the Conference Finals.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Celtics scoring over / under the total against the Heat.

Miami Heat

The Heat have a 6-0 record at home in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG and 5.4 APG in the playoffs. The Heat have a 3-2 record in Game 1 of the Conference Finals

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT It's been a long time since someone has put up playoff numbers like this It's been a long time since someone has put up playoff numbers like this 🔥 https://t.co/6GXpygyNmT

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Heat covering the spread against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (left) will be crucial for the Boston Celtics against the Heat

Despite the injury, Marcus Smart will fancy his chances of starting against the Heat, considering the importance of the contest for the Boston Celtics. He will join Jaylen Brown on the backcourt, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will man the frontcourt. Robert Williams III will take his position as the center of the team.

Grant Williams and Derrick White have done a terrific job off the bench and will want to bring their best when they take to the court for Boston.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler will be key if the Heat are to get past the Celtics

The Miami Heat will likely deploy Max Strus on the backcourt with Gabe Vincent. Jimmy Butler has played top-level basketball alongside PJ Tucker on the frontcourt. The duo have been pivotal to the Heat's excellent postseason form and will start together once again. Bam Adebayo will keep his position at center.

Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo will play crucial minutes off the bench to provide the explosiveness the Heat will require to take Game 1.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Our playoff defense is top tier Our playoff defense is top tier 🔥 https://t.co/eH2IIEznlA

The Heat have won six of the last ten meeting between the two sides in the playoffs.

The Heat have a defensive rating of 103.5 in this season's playoffs, while the Celtics have a defensive rating of 106.1 in this season's playoffs.

The Heat have an offensive rating of 113.8 and the Celtics are right behind with a rating of 113.

Go to BetMGM to bet on the results of the Celtics vs Heat game.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Max Strus | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra