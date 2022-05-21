Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report,  Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will head to the TD Garden for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. After facing a tough defeat in Game 1 of the series, the Celtics bounced back strongly in Game 2 by securing a 127-102 win.

Marcus Smart led the way from the front in his return to the lineup. The reigning defensive player of the year scored 24 points and also contributed with 12 assists and nine rebounds for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 27 points on 61.5% shooting off the field, while Jaylen Brown scored 24 points to help the team level the series.

Jimmy Butler had an impressive outing, where he scored 29 points on 61.1% shooting. However, he failed to get any significant help from his teammates, and this eventually led to a disappointing loss for the Heat. The team will now be looking to keep their Game 2 setback aside and bring in their best when they head to the TD Garden on Saturday.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have reported all of their starters to be fit for this game against the Heat. However, their rookie bench player Sam Hauser has been listed out due to a right shoulder injury.

Player Name Status Reason Sma Hauser Out Right Shoulder Injury

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have reported Kyle Lowry as questionable for this game due to a left hamstring injury. He has missed their last four playoff games due to this injury, and the team will be hoping that he makes a full-blown recovery in Game 3. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are also listed as questionable. PJ Tucker, who seemed to hurt his knee in Game 2 is also on the injury report as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Questionable Left Hamstring Strain Max Strus Questionable Right Hamstring Strain Gabe Vincent Questionable Left Hamstring Strain PJ Tucker Questionable Left Knee Irritation

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - May 21, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Miami Heat +220 Over 207.5 [-110] +6.5 [-110] Boston Celtics -275 Under 207.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110]

The Celtics are being favored in this game because of the brilliant performance they displayed in Game 2. Coach Ime Udoka will be happy to have all of his starters for this crucial game as that is what makes them the most dangerous. The team has one of the best defensive units in the league and has done pretty well to contain the likes of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in this series. Considering all of that, the oddsmakers have given the Celtics the higher odds to win this game.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is averaging 33 PPG and 7.0 RPG in his last five games. The Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten playoff games on the road The Heat have a 25-24 record in Game 3 of the playoffs

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 31.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 5.4 APG in the last five games. The Celtics have a 6-4 record in their last ten playoff games at home. The Celtics have a 59-65 record in Game 3 of the playoffs.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

Miami Heat

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

After being out of action for the last four playoff games, Kyle Lowry is expected to start in Game 3 alongside Max Strus on the backcourt. Jimmy Butler will team on the frontcourt with PJ Tucker if the veteran feels better by the time of the tip-off. Bam Adebayo will keep his position as the center of the team. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo will play significant minutes off the bench for the Heat in this game.

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will start on the backcourt. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will man the front court, while Robert Williams III takes position as the center of the team. Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams have been brilliant for the Celtics off the bench. They will, once again, be looking to produce a special performance and help the team get beyond the finish line in Game 3.

The Heat have a 7-3 record in the last ten playoff meetings against the Celtics.

The Heat have a defensive rating of 106.4, while the Celtics have a rating of 107.4

The Celtics have shot 37.7% from three-point range in the playoffs, while the Heat have shot 32%

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Max Strus | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

