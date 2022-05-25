Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads- May 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will head to the FTX Arena for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. After yet another staggering performance from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were able to grab a 102-82 win on the night.

Tatum scored 31 points on 50% shooting from the field to lead the way from the front. Payton Pritchard did a sensational job off the bench as he scored 14 points in 24 minutes. Robert Williams III also made an impact on the game as he scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and made two blocks.

The Celtics did a terrific job defensively, which is why the Heat starters managed to score only 18 points during the game.

Victor Oladipo seemed to be the only player that did well on the offensive end for the team from South Beach. He scored 23 points and dished out six assists during the game. Despite his best efforts, the Heat were handed a blowout loss. The Celtics saw out a blowout by 20 points to level the series at 2-2.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart have both been listed as questionable for the game. Williams appeared in Game 4 and played a big part in the win, whereas Smart was ruled out due to the injury he suffered in Game 3 of the series. If all works well for both these players ahead of tip-off, the team will give them a nod to start in Game 5.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams III Questionable Left Knee Soreness Marcus Smart Questionable Right Ankle Sprain

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry have all been listed as questionable for Game 5 against the Celtics. Herro missed Game 4 due to injury. If he feels better, Erik Spoelstra may go ahead and decide to give him some playing time.

As far as the other players are concerned, the team will monitor their conditions ahead of tip-off and if they feel better, it looks like they will return to the starting lineup.

Player Name Status Reason Tyler Herro Questionable Left Groin Strain Max Strus Questionable Right Hamstring Strain Gabe Vincent Questionable Left Hamstring Strain PJ Tucker Questionable Left Knee Irritation Kyle Lowry Questionable Left Hamstring Strain

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 25, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Boston Celtics -125 Over 203.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Miami Heat +105 Under 203.5 [-110] +1.5[-110]

The Boston Celtics are being favored to win Game 5 of the series based on their brilliant defensive performances so far. There have not been many close games in the series and whichever team has emerged a winner has been based on pure defensive strength.

As far as the Heat are concerned, they have some injury concerns. Jimmy Butler has not been at his best since Game 2 and with him not performing, no one else has stood out.

Also with Marcus Smart expected to be back, the Celtics will be at full strength and if that happens, they will automatically have the upper hand, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds to win this game.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 5.8 APG in the playoffs The Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten road games in the playoffs. The Celtics have restricted the Heat to less than 104 points in the last three games of the series.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has shot only 6-22 from the field in the last two games combined The Heat have a 7-3 record in their last ten playoff games at home. The Heat have a 21-17 record in Game 5 of the playoffs

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Yep, we're the type of team account to post a 3 minute long video of just defense. #HEATCulture Yep, we're the type of team account to post a 3 minute long video of just defense. #HEATCulture https://t.co/GWwTMMahzE

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game four

If things go as planned, Marcus Smart could start on the backcourt with Jaylen Brown. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will keep their positions on the frontcourt, while Robert Williams III starts at center. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will play key roles for the Celtics off the bench in this game.

Boston Celtics @celtics 🏽 came out looking to attack came out looking to attack 💪🏽 https://t.co/LLGOLBAKNh

Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Four

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus will start on the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will man the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo will keep his place as the center. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo have been brilliant off the bench and will once again be looking to impact the bench in their minutes from there.

The Heat have a 6-4 record in their last ten playoff meetings against the Celtics

The Celtics have a defensive rating of 106.7 in the playoffs, while the Heat have a defensive rating of 106.8

The Boston Celtics have scored 108.8 PPG in the playoffs, which is the second-most among the four teams left. While the Heat has scored 105.9, which ranks them last among the teams left.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Max Strus | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

