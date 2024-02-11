Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for February 11 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will face off at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Sunday, February 11, with tipoff set for 2pm ET. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the Celtics having won both of their previous matchups.

The Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference, with a league-best record of 40 wins and 12 losses. They have won eight of their last 10 games, and are currently riding a three-game win streak after defeating the Washington Wizards 133-129 at home on Friday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to victory with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Heat, meanwhile, are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-24 record, having won four of their last 10 games. The Miami Heat are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 116-104 at home on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for Feb. 11

Boston Celtics injury report for Feb. 6

Player Status Injury Jaden Springer Out Ankle Xavier Tillman Out Knee

The Boston Celtics have two names on their injury report: Jaden Springer and Xavier Tillman. Jaden Springer is ruled out for the game due to a right ankle impingement. He is still to play a game for the Celtics after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers recently.

Xavier Tillman is ruled out for the game due to a knee injury. He is without a timetable to return and has also yet to play a game for the Celtics since being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Miami Heat injury report for Feb. 6

Player Status Injury Jimmy Butler Probable Personal Reasons Dru Smith Out for Season Knee

The Miami Heat also have two names on their injury report: Jimmy Butler and Dru Smith. After suffering a knee injury during the Heat's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 23, 2023, the Heat announced that Dru Smith is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the matchup for personal reasons as reported by Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Butler missed his second consecutive practice on Saturday. The team termed it as an excused absence, with his status for Sunday likely being a game-time decision.

The Heat hold a winning record this year in games without Butler, who has dealt with numerous injuries. He is in the middle of arguably his best stretch of the season, averaging 23.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in the last five games. He finished with a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block, and three steals in the Heat's victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!