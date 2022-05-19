×
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game One
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game One
Modified May 19, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Preview

The Boston Celtics will head to the FTX Arena for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Thanks to Jimmy Butler's heroics, the Heat took a stunning 118-107 win in Game 1. The 32-year-old scored 41 points on 63.2% shooting, including 17 in the third quarter. Tyler Herro added 18 points off the bench, while Gabe Vincent racked up 17.

1-0. https://t.co/qvb1urV3L0

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 24 and 29 points respectively for the Celtics, albeit in a losing cause.

Despite being in the ascendancy for most of the game, the Celtics lost the plot in the third quarter, conceding 39 points. They'll now hope for a stellar performance at the FTX Arena to level the series going into Game 3 at the TD Garden.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Marcus Smart has been reported as probable, while Al Horford is doubtful. In their absence in Game 1, the Celtics struggled in defense.

Player NameStatusReason
Marcus SmartProbableRight Mid-Foot Sprain
Al HorfordDoubtfulHealth and Safety Protocols
#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs Miami:Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUTAl Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) - DOUBTFULMarcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) - PROBABLE

Miami Heat Injury Report

Kyle Lowry is out due to a left hamstring strain, while Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are listed as questionable.

Player NameStatusReason
Kyle LowryOutLeft Hamstring Strain
Max StrusQuestionableRight Hamstring Strain
Gabe VincentQuestionableLeft Hamstring Strain
#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow's Game 2 vs the Celtics.Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 19, 2022

Team NameMoneylineTotal Points [Over and Under]Point Spread
Boston Celtics+145Over 207.5 [-110]+3.5 [-110]
Miami Heat-160Under 207.5 [-110]-3.5 [-110]

The Miami Heat are favored in this game because of the phenomenal form they are in. Jimmy Butler has been sensational in the playoffs, while Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo can also step up as Miami looks to go 2-0 up in the series.

Odds soured from BetMGM SB.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

  1. Jayson Tatum has averaged 28.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 6.1 APG in the playoffs this season.
  2. The Celtics have a 4-6 record in their last 10 playoff games on the road.
  3. The Celtics have a 5-8 record without Al Horford this season.
TELL EM @paytonpritch3 🗣 https://t.co/O9BaQAVGNW

Miami Heat

  1. Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 5.4 APG in the playoffs this season.
  2. The Heat have a 7-0 record at home in the playoffs this season.
  3. The total has gone over in four of the last five games for the Heat.
yea they had us in the first half we're not gonna lie. #IYKYK https://t.co/jDDy3oGdNQ

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game One
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game One

The Celtics could start Marcus Smart in the backcourt with Jaylen Brown. Grant Williams will likely replace Al Horford in the frontcourt. Williams could play in the power forward position, while Jayson Tatum plays small forward position. Robert Williams III should remain the center.

🛑 + 3️⃣ = 💯 https://t.co/x32c8WchCe

Miami Heat

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game One
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game One

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus should take their positions in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will hope to continue providing solidity from the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo keeps his place as the center. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo will look to contribute off the bench.

Another night with 40+ points. Jimmy is a man on a mission. https://t.co/XlhOijtwOG
  1. The Heat have won seven of the last 10 playoff meetings between the two teams.
  2. The Heat have a defensive rating of 104.1, while the Celtics have a rating of 107.4.
  3. The Heat have an offensive rating of 113.7, while the Celtics have a rating of 114.4.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Robert Williams III.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard - Max Strus | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Edited by Bhargav
