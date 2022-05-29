Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 29th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics at the FTX Arena tonight in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The winner will progress to the NBA Finals.

The Heat have been arguably the most consistent team in the East. They ended the regular season atop the Eastern Conference with a two-game lead over the second seed Celtics.

Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season and in the playoffs at times. Superstar Jimmy Butler is expected to lead the way again.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are having an incredible season so far, despite reports of unrest between players early on in the season.

They swept the heavy favorites, the Brooklyn Nets, 4-0, in the first round and beat the defending champions in the second round. They will, once again, bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods in Game 7 and advance to the NBA Finals.

The stage is set for an exciting finish to the Eastern Conference finals as the Golden State Warriors await the winner of this game.

Boston Celtics Injury

Unlike the Heat, the Celtics don't have that many injury worries. Their defensive stalwart Robert Williams III is questionable due to a knee injury. The other absentee is Sam Hauser, who is out due to a shoulder injury. Marcus Smart is also questionable due to an ankle sprain.

Player Status Reason Robert Williams III Questionable Knee Marcus Smart Questionable Ankle Sam Hauser Out Shoulder

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have a host of players listed as questionable. Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus have struggled with their health. P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent are questionable due to knee and hamstring injuries.

Player Status Reason PJ Tucker Questionable Knee Max Strus Questionable Hamstring Tyler Herro Questionable Groin Kyle Lowry Questionable Hamstring Gabe Vincent Questionable Hamstring

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - May 29th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat +120 U 196 +2.5 Boston Celtics -140 O 196 -2.5

The Celtics are coming into this game as the slight favorites despite being on the road. This is because of the fact that they have shown the tendency to win games on the road in the postseason and have a much healthier roster than Miami.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG. The Celtics won seven of their last 10 games in the regular season.

Click here to place a bet on this game going into overtime.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami won six of their last 10 games during the regular season

Click here to place a bet on Jimmy Butler scoring more than 28 points in this game.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the starting guards, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could be the forwards. Robert Williams III or Daniel Theis will likely start at center.

Boston Celtics @celtics



Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 7 vs Miami:Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUTMarcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLERobert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 7 vs Miami:Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) - OUTMarcus Smart (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLERobert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus should be the starting guards, while the forwards could be Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker. Bam Adebayo should start at center.

Butler is averaging 24 PPG in this series. Tatum is averaging 24.8 PPG in this series. Marcus Smarts is listed as questionable for Game 7.

Click here to bet on this game between the Celtics and the Heat.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5

Boston Celtics

Guard - Marcus Smart | Guard - Jaylen Brown | Forward - Jayson Tatum | Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Miami Heat

Guard - Kyle Lowry; Guard - Max Strus; Forward - Jimmy Butler; Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Bam Adebayo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson