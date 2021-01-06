Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics are on the road to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Boston are one of the in-form sides of the 2020-21 NBA season at the moment, winning 4 of their last 5 games and have impressed despite the absence of floor general Kemba Walker.

Miami, meanwhile, have been hit-and-miss with a .500 record, and are potentially still feeling the effects of their 2020 Finals appearance. Their last fixture against the Oklahoma City Thunder was a welcome reprieve and was an opportunity for Jimmy Butler and his side to regain their offensive footing, securing a 118-90 victory.

In this article, we will look at the injury reports and predicted line-ups for both sides ahead of their clash tonight.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Injury updates

The Boston Celtics were without starter Marcus Smart and role guard Jeff Teague in their win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

At the time of reporting, the pair remains questionable for tonight's fixture. But the Celtics were able to perform confidently against a weak Raptors side with the support of Jayson Tatum's 40 points.

Coach Stevens will be desperately anticipating the return of his All-Star point guard Kemba Walker who remains sidelined with hopes of a late-January return.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Miami:



Javonte Green (Health and Saftey protocol) - OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right thumb sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Jeff Teague (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2021

For the Miami Heat, the only injury concern is small forward Moe Harkless who is listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Line-ups

Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons

Based on the fact that it is not clear-cut who will be available for the Boston Celtics, we will base our opinion on the return of Marcus Smart to the fold.

In Kemba Walker's absence, Smart has been filling in at point guard and is currently averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 assists. The Celtics are currently 9th in defensive rating, 3 places higher than they finished last season and are reliant on Smart's elite hustle as a member of the NBA's All-Defensive team last year.

"Marcus Smart has been the heart and soul of this team."



Jaylen Brown praises Marcus Smart's leadership

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 3, 2021

Erik Spoelstra has an easier decision to make on his starting lineup with no changes required. The Miami Heat were able to overcome the Boston Celtics in 6 games in the 2020 playoffs and will be hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Predicted Starting 5's

Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat

Boston Celtics:

G Marcus Smart (Q), G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis

Miami Heat:

G Tyler Herro, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo