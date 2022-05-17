Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 17th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With the 2022 NBA playoffs heading into the Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1 of finals action will see the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on May 17.

Coming off a spectacular 109-81 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7, the Boston Celtics endured through a grueling series to come out on top. Making their first Conference Finals appearance in two years, the Celtics will look to go all the way this season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are coming off a comfortable 99-90 win in Game 6 to seal the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Coming up against the Celtics in a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, the battle between the top two teams in the East promises to be an exciting one.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 17th, 2022; 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, May 18th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum attempts to break free of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Celtics came away with a huge win in Game 7 to seal the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. After turning the series around with a win in Game 6, Boston made full use of their homecourt advantage in the following match.

An unlikely hero emerged in the form of Grant Williams, who led the scoring charge with 27 points on the night.

Catching fire from beyond the arc, Williams, along with the rest of the Celtics squad, made a Game 7 record of 22 three-pointers. With Jayson Tatum adding 23 points of his own, Boston enjoyed a comfortable win.

Heading into Game 1 against Miami, Boston will enjoy seeing Robert Williams back in the rotation. However, Marcus Smart's questionable status may put a damper on their spirits.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler attempts to score off a layup

The Heat enjoyed a comfortable win in Game 6 to see the second-round series come to an end. Having lost two games on the road, Miami managed to put up a successful streak of two wins in the nick of time.

With Jimmy Butler leading the offense with 32 points in Game 6, Miami also saw valuable contributions from Max Strus, who notched a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

With Kyle Lowry out, the Heat have seen great minutes from Gabe Vincent. Having enjoyed an additional day's break, Miami are in great position heading into Game 1.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 8-3 -124 Under 204 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Miami Heat 8-3 +103 Over 204 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Heat to win Game 1 by a slight margin. Given the proficiency of both teams, the matchup poses to be a tough one. However, Miami are in a greater position for the game as they enjoy an additional day's rest and homecourt advantage as well.

The Celtics could be favored to some extent as they enjoy some size on their roster. However, the fatigue they will experience after Game 7 may be a factor in this game.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have an offensive rating of 112.5 in the playoffs. Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1. Jayson Tatum averages 31.8 points per game after a day of rest.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have an offensive rating of 114.4 in the playoffs. The Heat will benefit from having two days rest ahead of Game 1. Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.7 points per game in the playoffs.

Celtics vs Miami Heat Heat Predictions

The Miami Heat should emerge as winners in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Considering that the homecourt advantage plays a huge role in Miami's success, they will be in a good position in the first matchup. They will also benefit from having enjoyed an earlier series win than the Celtics.

Having endured a long and tough seven games, the C's have undoubtedly been stretched thin. With fatigue influencing their efficiency, Boston will also be potentially shorthanded as Marcus Smart's status has been listed as questionable.

Although Boston still has the firepower to overwhelm Miami's defense, it will be an uphill battle nonetheless.

Where to watch Celtics vs Heat game?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

