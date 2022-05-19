Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With a dominant performance to set the tone for the series in Game 1, the Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19.

The Heat looked like title-contenders in Game 1 and made sure the Celtics knew that too. With a spectacular 118-107 win, Miami took a commanding 1-0 series lead in the ECF.

With a rivalry that has been brewing over the last few seasons between the two teams, the matchup is undoubtedly laced with animosity. With an aggressive outing to start things off, it will be interesting to see how Boston bounces back from their loss.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, May 19th, 2022; 8:30 PM ET (Friday, May 20th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum attempts a jumpshot over Jimmy Butler

The Boston Celtics looked out of their depth in Game 1. Playing without valuable pieces such as Marcus Smart and Al Horford, the Celtics team appeared to be in a state of disarray as the game slipped away from their hands.

The Celtics started the game strong. Taking a commanding lead by the end of the first-half, the C's were in solid position to take the win in Game 1 behind Jayson Tatum's scoring performance.

However, their poor third-quarter performance saw Boston shell-shocked and in shambles heading into the fourth. Although they put up a valiant fight behind some inspired efforts from Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown, it wasn't enough to make up for the deficit.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Robert Williams III

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler celebrates a play with PJ Tucker

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat looked nothing short of dominant in Game 1. It is strange to say, considering they lost every quarter other than the third, but Miami laid out the groundwork beautifully nonetheless.

In a pure defensive masterclass by Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker, the Heat locked up virtually the entirety of Boston's offensive options. Hounding and smothering the Celtics in the third-quarter, Miami allowed 14 points in the third.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT 10 steals and tied our franchise playoff record with 12 blocks.



Brought the clamps out for Game 1. 10 steals and tied our franchise playoff record with 12 blocks.Brought the clamps out for Game 1. https://t.co/XEE1hOmzmX

This set the tone for the rest of the game as the Heat practically cruised with this lead in hand. While also considering Jimmy Butler's 41 point performance to stifle any run the Celtics could try to make, the Heat showed complete control and championship temparament in the game.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 8-4 +142 Over 208 (-110) +4 (-110) Miami Heat 9-3 -172 Under 208 (-110) -4 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Heat to win Game 2 by a reasonable margin. The reason for this continues to be the homecourt advantage, but it may have a lot more to do with their performance in Game 1.

With Jimmy Butler's headlining scoring night drawing most of the attention, the Heat defense also deserves equal credit for their success. With some stifling defense to choke Boston's offense, Miami displayed their game plan for the Celtics.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics shot 45.6% from the field in Game 1. Jayson Tatum went off for 29 points. The Celtics haven't lost consecutive games in the playoffs this season.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have a defensive rating of 104. 9 in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler had 41 points and 9 rebounds in Game 1. The Heat are unbeaten at home in the playoffs.

Celtics vs Heat Match Predictions

The Miami Heat should emerge as victors in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. While homecourt advantage remains the primary factor in dictating success, the Heat displayed tremendous ferocity and desire in Game 1 which may see them through to another successful outing.

However, the game may not be as one-sided. The Celtics have displayed a lot of tenacity this season and are one of the best teams when it comes to reacting to a problem. With the additional likelihood of Marcus Smart being available, Boston may just surprise the fans.

Where to watch Celtics vs Heat game?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

Edited by Diptanil Roy