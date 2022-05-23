Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will continue their stay at home as they host the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23rd.

Coming off a 109-103 win on the road, the Miami Heat have managed to take a 2-1 series lead in the ECF. With the return of some key players to the rotation, the Heat proved several critics wrong with this performance.

However, the potential absence of a key player may haunt them as they face the Boston Celtics coming off a loss.

With Boston battling their own injury problems, they look vulnerable. However, their record in this season's playoffs is indicative of major adjustments for Game 4.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, May 23rd, 2022; ET (Tuesday, May 24th, 2022; IST)

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA

Miami Heat Preview

Kyle Lowry reacts to a late-quarter basket

The Miami Heat came up with a great and unlikely win in Game 3 to take the series lead. While many had written off the Heat after their blowout loss in Game 2, Miami bounced back in tremendous fashion.

On the back of a critical performance by Victor Oladipo, the Heat saw their star big man Bam Adebayo dominate in Game 3. Notching 31 points and 10 rebounds, Adebayo responded to several criticisms regarding his influence on the game.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ Bam Adebayo went off and his skillset nice @JordanRichardSC 31 points 10 rebounds 6 assists Bam Adebayo went off and his skillset nice 🔥 @JordanRichardSC 31 points 10 rebounds 6 assists https://t.co/VtNlyJzbuX

The win also saw the welcome return of Kyle Lowry to action. Having missed several games with a hamstring injury, having Lowry back in the fray does a lot for Miami's overall strength.

Although Jimmy Butler being out raises a lot of concerns, Miami have established themselves as a tough side. With Caleb Martin likely to step in, it will be interesting to see how the Heat make up for the potential lack of a superstar.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Preview

Jaylen Brown reacts to a play in Game 3

The Boston Celtics suffered a tough loss in Game 3. However, they aren't in a bad position by any means. With an unbeaten record coming off losses, the Celtics are in a great position for this game.

Game 3 saw uncharacteristic performances from Boston. Although Jaylen Brown had an impressive 40-point outing, his running mate Jayson Tatum only had 10 points on the night.

StatMuse @statmuse Jaylen Brown in the loss:



40 PTS (playoff career high)

9 REB

3 3PT

14-20 FG Jaylen Brown in the loss:40 PTS (playoff career high)9 REB3 3PT14-20 FG https://t.co/6ptc6NrS5j

After suffering a huge deficit in the first quarter, the Celtics outscored Miami in two of the four quarters in Game 3 and still came up with a loss. This will be a concern they will address going forward.

With Marcus Smart and Robert Williams listed as questionable, the C's have their fair share of defensive concerns for this game.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 10-4 +220 Over 208 (-114) +6.5 (-110) Boston Celtics 9-5 -275 Under 208 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to emerge as winners primarily because of their homecourt advantage and record coming off a loss. They are unbeaten in this regard and are in a solid position to win.

Additionally, the Heat may see a key player out of the rotation for this game. This puts a lot of pressure on the remainder of their roster to perform.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler exited Game 3 at the halfway point with a knee injury. Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds. The totals have gone OVER 4 of the Heat's last 5 games.

Click here to bet on the total score for Game 4 being OVER 208.5 points.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are unbeaten when coming off a loss this postseason. Jayson Tatum scored 10 points in 41 minutes in Game 3. Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 4.

Click here to bet on the Celtics winning by a margin of 1-5 in Game 4.

Heat vs Celtics Match Predictions

The Boston Celtics should emerge as winners in Game 4. Although the Heat have all the momentum heading into the contest, the Celtics have been the best reactive team in the league in the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler leaving the game at the half in Game 3 puts Miami in a significantly poor position for the upcoming matchup.

While Boston may also see two key players out of the lineup, the overall situation favors them to win.

Click here to register on Bet MGM to bet on the outcome of Game 4 of the Heat vs Celtics ECF matchup.

Where to watch Heat vs Celtics game?

The Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar