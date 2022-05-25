Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of an enticing Eastern Conference finals series at the FTX Arena on Wednesday, May 25, .

With a blowout 102-82 win at home in Game 4, the Celtics leveled the series at two games apiece. Meanwhile, the Heat looked like a deflated team, with their starting rotation struggling big time. While things could be different at home in the next game, Miami has issues aplenty to ponder about.

Game Details

Game - Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Wednesday, May 25, 2022; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, May 26, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum attempts a tough layup over Bam Adebayo.

The Boston Celtics looked virtually unstoppable in Game 4. With their offense and defense performing at full tilt, the Celtics put the Heat through hell for four quarters.

With their scoring charge led by Jayson Tatum, who had 24 points in the first half, the Celtics held Miami to onlt 33 points. Although their scoring dropped in the third quarter, Boston held on to their sizeable lead in the fourth to see off the game.

With Robert Williams back, the Celtics' interior defense was solid. Derrick White also stepped in as a reliable backup for Marcus Smart. However, with the series heading to Miami, the C's will need the soul of their team back on the floor to upend the Heat.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Derrick White | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams.

Miami Heat Preview

Victor Oladipo lays on the floor after a play.

The Miami Heat had one of their worst offensive displays in recent history in Game 4. After a tremendous performance in Game 3, the Heat were unrecognizable, as they managed only 82 points for the entire game.

The issues began with the failures of their starting lineup, with Bam Adebayo leading the scoring with only nine points. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry fared no better, bagging only six and three points, respectively.

The only bright spark for the Heat was the 23 points contributed by Victor Oladipo off the bench. However, that was not enough to stave off a defeat on the night.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral - Miami Heat starters combined: 18 Points



- Victor Oladipo off the bench: 23 Points - Miami Heat starters combined: 18 Points- Victor Oladipo off the bench: 23 Points https://t.co/sivDYN2FVQ

Overall, Miami looked sluggish, exhausted and bereft of ideas. However, such performances have been a bit of a trend for them this season. They need a response in the next game to avoid going down 3-2.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 10-5 -124 Over 203.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Miami Heat 10-5 +102 Under 203.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110)

The Celtics are favored to win Game 5, largely due to their dominant performance in Game 4.

Considering that the C's put their defensive strength on full display, Miami looked completely out of sorts at the offensive end. However, with Marcus Smart still listed as questionable, the road game will not be without challenges for the Celtics.

Odds sourced from: The Action Network.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have averaged 109.8 points in the ongoing ECF series. Robert Williams and Marcus Smart have been listed as questionable. The Celtics are 0-2 without Robert Williams..

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is coming off an injury and a very poor scoring night. Bam Adebayo averages only 8.3 points when guarded by Robert Williams. The Heat are 7-1 when playing at home this postseason..

Celtics vs Heat Match Prediction

Considering how unpredictable this series has been, it's difficult to predict a winner. However, given their homecourt advantage, the Heat should emerge victorious.

Although Miami had a poor performance in Game 4, they will fancy their chances of bouncing back in this game. Meanwhile, for the Celtics, their main issue has been consistency. Boston struggles to bring intensity consistently, making them vulnerable on the road.

Where to watch Celtics vs Heat game?

The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

