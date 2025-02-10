Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Miami Heat welcome defending champions Boston Celtics to the Kaseya Center on Monday night. With the distractions surrounding the Jimmy Butler trade now behind them, a new-look Miami lineup will look to get back on track against a talented Boston team.

After a commanding win against their Eastern Coast rivals New York Knicks on Saturday, the Celtics improved to 37-16 on the season to solidify their second place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat, meanwhile, have been inconsistent off late, winning two of their last five games to drop to 25-25 on the season.

There will be plenty of star talent on display at the Kaseya Center, with All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown expected to face the Heat. Miami, meanwhile, will turn to their star guard Tyler Herro to steer the offense.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (Credit: Imagn)

Boston has been consistent with their starting five and Joe Mazzulla has stuck with a regular group over the first half of the season. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White have started 50 games, while Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are right behind them, with 46 and 44 starts, respectively.

An early-season injury to Kristaps Porzingis saw the Latvian center miss a chuck of games early in the season, with veteran Al Horford replacing him in the lineup. Porzingis is now back and has started eight of the Celtics' last nine games.

Guard Jrue Holiday and forward Torrey Craig will miss Monday's game due to injuries. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Anton Watson, meanwhile, are listed as day-to-day.

Mazzula will likely come out with a starting five of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston Celtics depth chart

G Derrick White Payton Pritchard JD Davison G Jrue Holiday (O) Jordan Walsh F Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Xavier Tillman Sr. Torrey Craig (O) F Jayson Tatum Al Horford Drew Peterson Anton Watson C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Miami have been flexible with their starting lineup this season. Coach Erik Spoelstra has had to make changes due to a series of injuries and the lengthy trade saga involving Jimmy Butler.

The Heat have started 12 different players. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo lead the team with 49 starts, with Haywood Highsmith next on the list, with 39. Duncan Robinson, who has started 30 times, has also been a regular in the starting lineup.

Miami will be without guards Isaiah Stevens and Dru Smith due to injuries, while Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic are listed as day-to-day.

Expect the Heat to come out with a starting group of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.

Miami Heat depth chart

G Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Alec Burks Dru Smith (O) G Duncan Robinson Terry Rozier Josh Christopher Isaiah Steves (O) F Andrew Wiggins Jaime Jacquez Jr. Pelle Larsson F Haywood Highsmith Nikola Jovic Kyle Anderson C Bam Adebayo Kel'el Ware Kevin Love

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat players to watch

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (Credit: Imagn)

Jayson Tatum continues to put up exceptional numbers week after week and has been the central figure for the Boston Celtics' potent offense.

The versatile forward leads the roster in points (26.8), rebounds (8.6) and assists (5.6). Tatum is coming off a strong performance against the Knicks, finishing with a game-high 40 points, along with six rebounds and four assists.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, will once again turn to Tyler Herro to lead their offense. Over the last few seasons, the former Kentucky Wildcats star has developed into a vital piece of Spoelstra's offense. Herro leads the team in ppg (23.7) and apg (5.6) this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.